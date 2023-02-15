Tennessee vs. Alabama, Iowa State vs. TCU, Feb. 15

Commercial content 21+.



We finished 1-1 against the spread with our college basketball picks on Tuesday, cashing on Providence as an undervalued home underdog but striking out on Oklahoma State in a winnable spot against Big-12 foe Kansas.

We’re back to the board on Wednesday, which features a compelling slate of six games featuring at least one ranked squad and three pitting two top-25 teams against each other.

Here’s what we’re betting ahead of this packed night of hoops, with odds courtesy of BetMGM:



CBB Wednesday odds, lines, picks (via BetMGM)

Alabama +3.5 @ Tennessee

Iowa State -3.5 vs. TCU

Tennessee vs. Alabama prediction and analysis (7 p.m. ET)

I get why Tennessee is favored here as the home team in a clash of two highly ranked foes. That said, I just can’t stomach the idea of laying points with a group that rarely rises to the occasion.

Just in the last two weeks alone, we’ve seen the Volunteers lose outright to Florida, Vanderbilt and Missouri – none of whom are even ranked – which came just a couple weeks after a surprising home loss to Kentucky. Yes, Tennessee is better than that in theory, but its top-ranked defense has continued to shrink in key moments this season.

Conversely, Alabama has lost just three times all season and once in nearly two months, having boat raced much of its competition behind star forward Brandon Miller and elite efficiency on both ends. The Crimson Tide have beaten the Vols in three straight meetings and are primed to do it again on Wednesday.

Iowa State vs. TCU prediction and analysis (9 p.m. ET)

Remember when TCU blasted Kansas by 23 points on the road and looked like a potential dark horse to win it all? That feels like a century ago for Jamie Dixon’s group, which has since lost four of six games with three straight L’s entering Wednesday.

Injuries are clearly to blame: leading scorer Mike Miles (18.1 PPG) and top rebounder Eddie Lampkin (6.3 RPG) have played a combined 58 minutes in the six games since that Kansas win, and both are questionable to suit up against Iowa State – which already beat the Horned Frogs when they played in Fort Worth earlier this season.

The Cyclones’ aggressive defense, which leads the nation in turnover rate (26.3%), forced 18 miscues in that Jan. 7 win with six alone from TCU senior guard Damion Baugh. Even if Miles returns to his aid on Wednesday, I don’t see the Horned Frogs instantly regaining their midseason mojo in such a tough road spot.

Iowa State vs. TCU pick