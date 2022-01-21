The Cincinnati Bengals are the underdogs, but by less than a touchdown (+3), in this season’s Divisional Round of the AFC playoffs, where they will meet the Tennessee Titans. Nissan Stadium in Nashville, Tennessee will host the matchup on January 22, 2022, starting at 4:30 PM ET. The over/under is set at 46.5 in the contest.

