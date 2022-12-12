Tennessee State staffer rammed player’s car in jealous rage

A football staffer at Tennessee State University has been arrested after being accused of ramming a player’s car in jealous rage.

Director of football operations and on-campus recruiting Ariel Escobar allegedly drive into running back Devon Starling’s car in a lovers’ spat.

According to Davidson County, Tenn. uncovered by TMZ, Starling told police that Escobar was an “ex-fling” and was outside his apartment, in her car, when he got home with his current girlfriend. She allegedly refused to leave upon being asked. Starling reportedly got back in his car and drove around while waiting for police to respond.

After Starling pulled into a parking lot, Escobar allegedly rammed his car, causing minor damage.

Escobar was later arrested when she showed up at Starling’s apartment again. She reportedly admitted blocking the football player’s car, claiming that she wanted him to admit that they’d “had a sexual relationship” the day before to his girlfriend.

Escobar is charged with two felony counts of aggravated assault with a deadly weapon plus one count of misdemeanor vandalism.

“The University is aware of an arrest of an employee, and takes the allegations associated with the incident seriously,” the university said in a statement Monday. “TSU is unable to comment on specific personnel matters or matters potentially implicating student privacy laws. We will have no further comment at this time.”