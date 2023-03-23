Tennessee pick over Florida Atlantic

Tennessee pick over Florida Atlantic

by

The Owls struggled to reach the Sweet 16 despite the gift of playing Fairleigh Dickinson instead of Purdue.

And now, the kids from Conference USA play a power conference team for the first time in four months.

How to watch Tennessee vs. Florida Atlantic

Gametime: 9 p.m. Eastern

TV: TBS

Live Stream: March Madness Live app, fuboTV, Sling, YouTube TV, Hulu + Live TV

Tennessee vs. Florida Atlantic prediction

After physically dominating Duke in Round 2 — limiting the Blue Devils to 52 points — the Vols will have even more success overpowering the smaller mid-major.

Betting on College Basketball?

The team with the best 3-point defense in the nation will disrupt an offense that lives behind the perimeter, and earn multiple second-chance points on the offensive glass, minimizing Rick Barnes’ opportunities for self-inflicted damage.

The pick: Tennessee (-5.5) over Florida Atlantic