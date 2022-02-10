The Hamden Journal

Team USA destroys China in first men’s hockey game of 2022 Olympics

China’s first men’s hockey game in the history of the Olympics did not go well.

Team USA hammered the Chinese, 8-0, in each team’s first game of the 2022 Olympics in a dominant performance that got out of hand early.

Sean Farrell, who plays at Harvard and was drafted by the Montreal Canadiens in 2020, netted a hat trick and added two assists. Brendan Brisson, Noah Cates, Brian O’Neill, Ben Meyers and Matty Beniers – who was drafted second-overall by the Seattle Kraken in 2021 – added goals.

China – whose team largely consisted of Americans and Canadiens who had played in the host Olympic country at some point – had a chance to score their first goal late in the third period on the power play, but was turned away by 19-year-old Blackhawks prospect Drew Commesso.

On the other side, China goalie Jeremy Smith – who made appearances with the Colorado Avalanche in the 2016-17 season before moving to China’s KHL team, the Kunlun Red Stars – was overmatched from the jump, allowing eight goals on 55 shots.

USA’s Ben Meyers celebrates after scoring a goal against China during the men’s preliminary round group A match of the Beijing 2022 Winter Olympics
The USA was originally expected to have NHL players on their Olympic roster, though COVID-19 forced the league to pull out at the last minute. So far, however, their services have not been necessary.

