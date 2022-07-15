Team history of star trades

Top-20 NBA players aren’t available every year. It’s even more rare for an elite player to want to join the Knicks. In the past two decades, the only established stars to seek that spotlight had emotional ties to the area (Carmelo Anthony, Stephon Marbury, Joakim Noah) or unmatched compensation (Amar’e Stoudemire).

It has been more than 11 years since the Knicks traded for Anthony, and it could be another decade before the Knicks have the opportunity to land a talent like Donovan Mitchell — a Westchester native — again.

There are four ways to land an NBA star: 1) Draft with a high pick, 2) Luck into an unknown/underrated commodity — like Giannis Antetokounmpo or Nikola Jokic — with a non-lottery pick, 3) Offer a highly desirable destination, 4) Via trade.

Despite posting the worst record in the league since 2000, the Knicks have failed to secure a franchise-changing star in the draft. One of their two best — and highest — picks (Kristaps Porzingis) forced his way out of town. The other (RJ Barrett) was a solid addition, but ultimately a consolation prize behind Zion Williamson and Ja Morant.