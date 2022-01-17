Team has a ‘different vibe’

From his first call up to the Rangers at the end of last season to his most recent recall from the taxi squad amid the team’s COVID-19 outbreak, Morgan Barron agreed with head coach Gerard Gallant’s assessment that he’s playing with more confidence.

But it’s not just Barron who is different, the Rangers are, too.

Barron made his NHL debut in the Rangers’ fifth to last game of the 2020-21 season and skated in the final five contests, when their playoff hopes were essentially nonexistent. After appearing in two games in late October this season, Barron slotted back into the Rangers lineup in the last four games as the team worked to hold its spot atop the Metropolitan Division as the halfway mark approaches.

“Definitely a different vibe,” Barron said after practice on Monday. “I mean, obviously, you flipped the whole coaching staff over. That right up front is going to just change things a little bit. But also, when I came up last year, I think the first game and the second, there was a slight chance that if everything broke our way we could’ve snuck into the playoffs. But it felt more like you were creeping toward the end of the season, versus this year, we’re very much in the swing of things.

“You look where we are in the standings, they’ve done such a great job this year. And just gutting out those close games, we just had another one of them [in Philadelphia]. To be able to come up with those wins is exciting and I think everyone feels like this is a good year for us to make a push toward the playoffs and hopefully go on a run.”

It would be understandable if Barron felt pressure stepping into a competitive lineup, but the Cornell product said it’s actually made it easier. Though he expects that if he’s lucky enough to be around the team come the end of the regular season and into the playoffs, there will be some added stress.

“But for now, it just feels like the teams kind of hit a good stride and is winning some hockey games,” he said. “So for me to just get thrown in, I kind of follow the lead of the other guys and try to do my thing.”

In addition to notching an assist in the Rangers’ 4-1 win over the Ducks, Barron has held his own in a fourth-line role. His most encouraging contributions, however, have come at the faceoff circles. Barron currently owns a 66.7 faceoff win percentage in six games, having won 18 of the 27 draws he’s taken.

“I worked a lot on faceoffs in Hartford,” Barron said. “I do feel like that’s a strong point of my game. If could stay at 66 the rest of the year that would be amazing. I’m not going to make any promises, but my goal every game is to go in and I’d like to be about 55. Maybe that’s a lofty goal.”

Ryan Strome had a maintenance day and didn’t participate in practice on Monday.

In Rangers development news, two top prospects went head to head on Sunday in the Ontario Hockey League. Will Cuylle, the Rangers’ 60th overall pick in the 2020 NHL Draft, dished three assists in the Windsor Spitfires’ 6-3 win over the Flint Firebirds, who received two goals and an assist from 2021 first-round pick Brennan Othmann.