TCU’s Emari Demercado living dream playing CFP title in hometown

INGLEWOOD, Calif. — Emari Demercado smiled broadly as he imagined what his emotions would be like Monday night.

For the first time in his life, he will walk inside SoFi Stadium, and he will do so as a player living out his wildest dream, playing in the national championship a five-minute drive from his Inglewood home.

“Literally, if I walk to the end of my street, I can see the stadium,” the TCU running back said. “To be able to grow up here, have my whole childhood here, leave and go to Texas and be able to finish my college career here, it’s almost like it’s scripted.”

The previous chapter was incredible in its own right. In TCU’s Fiesta Bowl upset of Michigan, Demercado rushed for a career-high 150 yards and a touchdown, filling in for star running back Kendre Miller after he suffered a right knee injury; Miller is questionable for the championship game against Georgia. Demercado picked the perfect time for the first 100-yard rushing game of his career — he also became the first 100-yard rusher against Michigan this season — helping underdog TCU reach the title game in what has been a miraculous season for the Big 12 school.

Emari Demercado grew up just a five-minute drive away from SoFi Stadium. USA TODAY Sports

Emari Demercado speaks to the media on Friday. AP

“That was a special moment,” he said.

So not only will the 5-foot-11, 210-pound Demercado be playing the biggest game of his life in his backyard, but he may be the Horned Frogs’ feature back. This for a player who had to take the junior college route coming out of Downey High School and waited his turn at TCU. There were times he considered transferring, but he waited it out. Leaving didn’t feel right. Under new coach Sonny Dykes, he produced career-highs in yards (622), carries (107) and touchdowns (seven) as a fifth-year senior.

“I think I’ve always known what I’m capable of,” said Demercado, a standout student who is a three-time, first-team selection to the Academic All-Big 12 team. “Just to finally be able to put it on display, that’s something that’s special for me. It’s just a matter of having that confidence and being able to do it.”

Demercado will have his family, his girlfriend and his best friend, Ryder Hawkins, and their parents at the game. He stayed with them after he transferred to Downey because they lived close to the school, making it more manageable to arrive on time for 5 a.m. practices. Monday night, he will get to experience the moment with them.

“It’s going to be crazy,” Demercado said. “When I first get in there, it’ll be like a surreal moment, looking around like, ‘this is crazy.’ But I have to dial it back, get ready for the game.”