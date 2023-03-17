TCU vs. Arizona State prediction: March Madness pick

Commercial content 21+.



A cinderella story for Arizona State?

Here’s why we’re betting against one as the Sun Devils face a much tougher opponent during Friday’s March Madness action.

How to watch TCU vs. Arizona State

Gametime: 10:05 p.m. ET.

TV: truTV

Live Stream: March Madness Live app, fuboTV, Sling, YouTube TV, Hulu + Live TV

<br />

TCU (-5.5) over Arizona State

In a First Four win over Nevada, the Sun Devils scored 98 points, while shooting over 63 percent from the field, hitting 11 of 21 3-pointers.

Against a top-20 defense, the team ranked 288th in the nation in true shooting percentage will return to earth.

Betting on College Basketball?

And as shot after shot bounces off the rim, the Horned Frogs — the nation’s leader in fast-break points — will take advantage.