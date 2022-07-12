Taze Moore’s chance to make Nets ‘means everything’ after injury

LAS VEGAS — For a young man who jumps so high, Taze Moore knows what it’s like to be down.

Moore’s lowest moment was after his fifth surgery on his horrifically shattered right leg, after all the pins and the bones taken from his hip. After he’d come to face the distinct possibility — likelihood — that he would never play again.

That’s what makes his NBA summer league invite with the Nets mean so much more to him. When Moore says he’s thankful to be here, he doesn’t just mean in Las Vegas — he means playing at all on what he calls his Million Dollar Leg.

“When you sit out for two years and then you come back into basketball kind of fresh, having to relearn how to walk and everything, I feel like you’re just grateful just to be around. So just to be in this situation, this just means everything to me, for real,” Moore said. “I’m like a kid in a candy shop, honestly. That’s why I don’t really complain about too much. I just keep my head down and keep working.”

Moore joined the Nets’ summer league squad as an undrafted free agent. He averaged 10.4 points, 4.9 rebounds and 1.6 steals as an athletic defensive disruptor to help Houston to the Elite Eight in March.

Taze Moore with Houston AP

He played four seasons for Cal State Bakersfield before that — going 634 days between games due to that injury.

Moore suffered that season-ending injury on Feb. 11, 2017. He spent 2017-18 rehabbing as a redshirt, with a long, grueling grind, surgery after surgery until he began to doubt.

“[My lowest point] was probably my last surgery, because I thought if it didn’t work, I just wouldn’t hoop [any] more. I’ll just get my degree, keep my promise to my grandmother which is getting my degree, and figuring things out life-wise without basketball,” Moore said. “I was a Children and Family Studies major. If anything, if this doesn’t work [I’ll] be a social worker or counselor, something good.”

That promise was made to his grandmother.

The grandmother who died at age 58 of heart failure, and whom Moore honors with a tattoo on his back. He also has another for Lonnie B. Jones — more brother than best friend — who was gunned down at an apartment complex in Southaven, Miss. There is more ink on his back, his left arm, and other places reserved for those who mean much to him.

In many ways, they are with him as he plays. They were when he made his return to the court in 2018-19 for Cal State Bakersfield, and when he won the Reese’s NCAA Dunk contest and Great Clips Slam Dunk title — even defeating fellow undrafted signee Alondes Williams.

“I don’t know, they must’ve turned him into Iron Man with that surgery,” Williams said. “That athleticism is crazy. Because I thought I was athletic, but he got it. His head be over the backboard.”

Moore worked out with his agency Potter Sports Group in Fort Wayne, Ind., for a month before summer league. A rep told The Post that the 6-foot-5 guard notched a 47 ¹/₂-inch vertical.

Moore is raw offensively, and with Williams having already gotten one of the two two-way spots, he’ll have a tough time making the roster. But a spot with G-League Long Island is likely, and a training camp invite within reach.

“Incredible story, great kid, just a pleasure to have around. It’s shocking to me that he was more athletic once because it is incredible how athletic he is. Super-exciting,” Nets summer league coach Adam Caporn said. “And it’s functional. He knows how to use it in games. He’s been a pleasure to have around and an exciting athlete. He’s going to do some cool things. It’s pretty crazy how athletic he is.”

Moore got limited time in his summer league debut, hitting a 3-pointer and putting away an acrobatic fast-break alley-oop from Cam Thomas that impressed the coaches.

“They just always tell me stay ready. I’m a big teammate kind of guy, so I’m not really worried about the position I’m in right now with the staying or playing,” Moore said. “I’m grateful to even be in and be in this position.”