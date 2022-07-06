Taylor Fritz’s girlfriend Morgan Riddle shares new pics from Wimbledon win

Morgan Riddle is keeping the Wimbledon content coming.

On Monday, the girlfriend of American tennis ace Taylor Fritz recapped her afternoon at All England Club, where she watched the 24-year-old athlete advance to the quarterfinals with a fourth-round victory over Australia’s Jason Kubler.

“Put me in coach,” Riddle quipped in the caption.

Morgan Riddle posted a pair of photos Monday on Instagram following boyfriend Taylor Fritz’s fourth-round victory at Wimbledon. Instagram/Morgan Riddle

Morgan Riddle, a fashion influencer, has also been posting photos of her London adventures. Instagram/Morgan Riddle

Taylor Fritz plays a forehand during his fourth-round match against Jason Kubler on Monday, July 4, 2022. Getty Images

Fritz, who is the world’s current No. 14, defeated Kubler in straight sets on Monday. He will face Rafael Nadal on Wednesday, three months after topping the 36-year-old Spaniard at the finals in Indian Wells.

When Fritz takes the court for his quarterfinal match against Nadal, Riddle will likely be cheering him on nearby, much as she has done throughout the tournament.

A fashion influencer, Riddle documents her Wimbledon wardrobe on TikTok before each one of Fritz’s matches. She also keeps her Instagram followers in the loop on her sight-seeing adventures.

Morgan Riddle shared a bikini snap in February 2022 during a tropical getaway. Instagram/Morgan Riddle

Morgan Riddle supported Taylor Fritz at the French Open in May 2022. Instagram/Morgan Riddle

“She’s a 10 but she thought big ben was just a teen titans character,” Riddle joked on social media last week while checking out Big Ben in London.

Riddle has joined Fritz at various tournaments around the globe this past year. She cheered on the California native at the French Open in May, when he fell to Spain’s Bernabe Zapata Miralles in the second round.

In the weeks following his French Open ouster, Fritz marked a major relationship milestone with Riddle: Two years of dating.

“2 years has flown by with @moorrgs ❤️ I love you and I can’t wait for all the fun times still ahead for us 🎉Thank you for all the love and support always… we really make an amazing team,” he wrote on Instagram in early June, to which she replied, “ilyyy.”