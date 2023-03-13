Tanner Tully’s scoreless spring continues for Yankees

Here are some nuggets from Yankees’ spring training on Monday:

Blank Slate

Tanner Tully, a 28-year-old who debuted last season with the Guardians, got the start and threw 2 ²/₃ scoreless innings in the 1-0 loss to the Twins at Hammond Stadium.





Yankees pitcher Tanner Tully throws a pitch against the Minnesota Twins. USA TODAY Sports

The soft-tossing southpaw has not been scored upon in 5 ²/₃ Grapefruit League innings.

Time’s Up

Jake Bauers, a 27-year-old first baseman, struck out on a pitch-clock violation.

He apparently was not ready and in the batter’s box at the 8-second mark of the pitch clock.

After he was called out, he remained in the box for a few moments in disbelief.

Caught My Eye

With Kyle Farmer on first base in the fourth inning, Deivi Garcia threw a pitchout, anticipating a steal attempt that didn’t come.

With the new rules that encourage more action on the basepaths, the pitchout might make a comeback this season.





Deivi Garcia’s pitchout attempt didn’t work against the Twins. AP

Tuesday’s schedule

Gerrit Cole is expected to make the start against the Blue Jays at Steinbrenner Field.