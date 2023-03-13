Tanner Tully's scoreless spring continues for Yankees

Tanner Tully’s scoreless spring continues for Yankees

by

Here are some nuggets from Yankees’ spring training on Monday:

Blank Slate

Tanner Tully, a 28-year-old who debuted last season with the Guardians, got the start and threw 2 ²/₃ scoreless innings in the 1-0 loss to the Twins at Hammond Stadium.


Yankees pitcher Tanner Tully throws a pitch against the Minnesota Twins.
USA TODAY Sports

The soft-tossing southpaw has not been scored upon in 5 ²/₃ Grapefruit League innings. 

Time’s Up

Jake Bauers, a 27-year-old first baseman, struck out on a pitch-clock violation.

He apparently was not ready and in the batter’s box at the 8-second mark of the pitch clock.

After he was called out, he remained in the box for a few moments in disbelief. 

Caught My Eye

With Kyle Farmer on first base in the fourth inning, Deivi Garcia threw a pitchout, anticipating a steal attempt that didn’t come.

With the new rules that encourage more action on the basepaths, the pitchout might make a comeback this season. 


Yankees pitcher Deivi Garcia throws in the fourth inning of a spring training baseball game
Deivi Garcia’s pitchout attempt didn’t work against the Twins.
AP

Tuesday’s schedule 

Gerrit Cole is expected to make the start against the Blue Jays at Steinbrenner Field.