Tampa Bay Rays home game tickets 2023: Schedule, prices

The Tampa Bay Rays are sneaky good.

Over the past four seasons, the club has advanced to the playoffs each year in a relatively quiet fashion.

This time around, Kevin Cash’s squad may make a bit more noise behind ace pitcher Shane McClanahan as well as budding stars Wander Franco, Brandon Lowe and Randy Arozarena.

Throw hurlers Drew Rasmussen, Jeffrey Springs and Zach Eflin into the mix and you’ve got an exciting team that’s already started this young season 6-0.

And that’s before prized pitcher Tyler Glasnow returns from his injury.

Best of all though, tickets to see the always suprising, always upstart Rays at Saint Petersburg’s Tropicana Field are affordable all season long.

In fact, at the time of publication, we found some seats going for as low as $11 before fees on Vivid Seats.

Not a bad deal especially considering if you go to the ballpark on the right day you may score free socks, sunglasses, reversible bucket hats, Brandon Lowe dawg tags or Wander Franco bats.

Want to head to Tropicana Field to root on your Rays ASAP?

Here’s everything you need to know.

Tampa Bay Rays 2023 home game schedule

A complete calendar including dates, start times, opponents and cheapest tickets available for all Rays home games can be found below.

April

Rays April

home 2023 game dates Ticket prices

start at Friday, April 7 vs. the Athletics at 6:40 p.m. $20 Saturday, April 8 vs. the Athletics at 4:10 p.m. $11 Sunday, April 9 vs. the Athletics at 1:10 p.m. $16 Monday, April 10 vs. the Red Sox at 6:40 p.m. $28 Tuesday, April 11 vs. the Red Sox at 6:40 p.m. $27 Wednesday, April 12 vs. the Red Sox at 6:40 p.m. $28 Thursday, April 13 vs. the Red Sox at 1:10 p.m. $28 Friday, April 21 vs. the White Sox at 6:40 p.m.

(Belt bag giveaway) $23 Saturday, April 22 vs. the White Sox at 4:05 p.m. $29 Sunday, April 23 vs. the White Sox at 1:10 p.m.

(Brandon Lowe dawg tags giveaway) $24 Monday, April 24 vs. the Astros at 6:40 p.m. $14 Tuesday, April 25 vs. the Astros at 6:40 p.m. $14 Wednesday, April 26 vs. the Astros at 6:40 p.m. $17

May

Rays May

home 2023 game dates Ticket prices

start at Tuesday, May 2 vs. the Pirates at 6:40 p.m. $17 Wednesday, May 3 vs. the Pirates at 6:40 p.m. $16 Thursday, May 4 vs. the Pirates at 1:10 p.m. $17 Friday, May 5 vs. the Yankees at 6:40 p.m. $44 Saturday, May 6 vs. the Yankees at 4:10 p.m. $57 Sunday, May 7 vs. the Yankees at 1:40 p.m.

(Devil Rays socks giveaway) $48 Friday, May 19 vs. the Brewers at 6:40 p.m. $30 Saturday, May 20 vs. the Brewers at 4:40 p.m. $32 Sunday, May 21 vs. the Brewers at 1:40 p.m.

(Sunglasses giveaway) $21 Monday, May 22 vs. the Blue Jays at 6:40 p.m. $20 Tuesday, May 23 vs. the Blue Jays at 6:40 p.m. $21 Wednesday, May 24 vs. the Blue Jays at 6:40 p.m. $21 Thursday, May 25 vs. the Blue Jays at 1:10 p.m. $21 Friday, May 26 vs. the Dodgers at 6:40 p.m.

(Reversible bucket hat giveaway) $40 Saturday, May 27 vs. the Dodgers at 4:10 p.m. $42 Sunday, May 28 vs. the Dodgers at 1:40 p.m.

(Tyler Glasnow bracelet giveaway) $39

June

Rays June

home 2023 game dates Ticket prices

start at Tuesday, June 6 vs. the Twins at 6:40 p.m. $21 Wednesday, June 7 vs. the Twins at 6:40 p.m. $21 Thursday, June 8 vs. the Twins at 1:10 p.m. $21 Friday, June 9 vs. the Rangers at 6:40 p.m. $23 Saturday, June 10 vs. the Rangers at 4:40 p.m. $21 Sunday, June 11 vs. the Rangers at 1:40 p.m.

(Raymond squishy giveaway) $23 Tuesday, June 20 vs. the Orioles at 6:40 p.m. $21 Wednesday, June 21 vs. the Orioles at 12:10 p.m. $22 Thursday, June 22 vs. the Royals at 6:40 p.m. $21 Friday, June 23 vs. the Royals at 6:40 p.m. $23 Saturday, June 24 vs. the Royals at 4:10 p.m.

(Randy Arozarena soccer jersey giveaway) $29 Sunday, June 25 vs. the Royals at 1:40 p.m.

(Yandy Díaz arm sleeve giveaway) $26

July

Rays July

home 2023 game dates Ticket prices

start at Tuesday, July 4 vs. the Phillies at 4:10 p.m. $26 Wednesday, July 5 vs. the Phillies at 6:40 p.m. $26 Thursday, July 6 vs. the Phillies at 6:40 p.m. $26 Friday, July 7 vs. the Braves at 6:40 p.m. $28 Saturday, July 8 vs. the Braves at 7:15 p.m. $41 Sunday, July 9 vs. the Braves at 1:40 p.m.

(Wade Boggs can cooler giveaway) $28 Thursday, July 20 vs. the Orioles at 6:40 p.m. $22 Friday, July 21 vs. the Orioles at 6:40 p.m.

(Wander Franco bat giveaway) $23 Saturday, July 22 vs. the Orioles at 4:10 p.m.

(Rays International Trading Card Day set giveaway) $29 Sunday, July 23 vs, the Orioles at 1:40 p.m.

(Pencil pouch giveaway) $27 Tuesday, July 25 vs. the Marlins at 6:40 p.m. $21 Wednesday, July 26 vs. the Marlins at 12:10 p.m. $22

August

Rays August

home 2023 game dates Ticket prices

start at Tuesday, Aug. 8 vs. the Cardinals at 6:40 p.m. $29 Wednesday, Aug. 9 vs. the Cardinals at 6:40 p.m. $31 Thursday, Aug. 10 vs. the Cardinals at 6:40 p.m. $31 Friday, Aug. 11 vs. the Guardians at 6:40 p.m. $26 Saturday, Aug. 12 vs .the Guardians at 4:10 p.m.

(Shane McClanahan bobblehead giveaway) $20 Sunday, Aug. 13 vs .the Guardians at 1:40 p.m.

(Kid’s Wander Franco snapback hat giveaway) $26 Tuesday, Aug. 22 vs. the Rockies at 6:40 p.m. $21 Wednesday, Aug. 23 vs. the Rockies at 6:40 p.m. $21 Thursday, Aug. 24 vs. the Rockies at 1:10 p.m. $21 Friday, Aug. 25 vs. the Yankees at 6:40 p.m. $28 Saturday, Aug. 26 vs .the Yankees at 4:10 p.m.

(Carl Crawford bobblehead giveaway) $57 Sunday, Aug. 27 vs .the Yankees at 1:40 p.m. $54

September

Rays September

home 2023 game dates Ticket prices

start at Monday, Sept. 4 vs, the Red Sox at 4:10 p.m. $26 Tuesday, Sept. 5 vs, the Red Sox at 6:40 p.m. $26 Wednesday, Sept. 6 vs, the Red Sox at 6:40 p.m. $26 Thursday, Sept. 7 vs. the Mariners at 6:40 p.m. $21 Friday, Sept. 8 vs. the Mariners at 6:40 p.m. $23 Saturday, Sept. 9 vs. the Mariners at 4:10 p.m.

(Trucker hat giveaway) $26 Sunday, Sept. 10 vs. the Mariners at 1:10 p.m. $23 Tuesday, Sept. 19 vs, the Angels at 6:40 p.m. $21 Wednesday, Sept. 20 vs, the Angels at 6:40 p.m. $21 Thursday, Sept. 21 vs. the Angels at 1:10 p.m. $21 Friday, Sept. 22 vs. the Blue Jays at 6:40 p.m. $24 Saturday, Sept. 23 vs. the Blue Jays at 4:10 p.m.

(25th Anniversary item giveaway) $29 Sunday, Sept. 24 vs. the Blue Jays at 1:10 p.m. $29

A complete calendar of all Rays’ home and away games can be found here.

(Note: The New York Post confirmed all above prices at the publication time. All prices are subject to fluctuation and include additional fees at checkout.)

Vivid Seats is a verified secondary market ticketing platform, and prices may be higher or lower than face value, depending on demand.

They offer a 100% buyer guarantee that states your transaction will be safe and secure and your tickets will be delivered prior to the event.

Tampa Bay Rays news

The Rays made headlines on opening day weekend when they unveiled a banner commemorating their 2022 Wild Card run.

However, it was met with quite a bit of criticism.

What was the issue?

You can get all the juicy details in the NY Post’s story here.

Click here for all of the NY Post’s Rays coverage.

How to watch the Rays on TV

Fans hoping to catch the Rays on the small screen can find them on Bally Sports Sun, ESPN, Fox, Fox Sports 1 and TBS.

Of course, be sure to check local listings before tuning in.

For those outside of the Tampa area, MLB.tv is your best bet for seeing Arozarena, Wander and the rest of the Rays live this season.

