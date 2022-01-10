Take Under in Pac-12 showdown

After making it to the second week of the 2021 NCAA Tournament, this season has been a downer for both Oregon and Oregon State, who will look to build momentum when they meet on Monday in Corvallis.

Both teams have had a tough time generating offense, with Oregon State ranking 208th in the country in points scored on a per-possession basis. Oregon is 80th this category, but rates 14th-worst among 358 Division I team in points per possession on the road. Among the two teams, only five players are averaging double-digits in points, led by Oregon State’s Jarod Lucas at 13.8.

For the Ducks, the biggest issue with the defense is guarding the arc. They rank 215th nationally in opponents’ 3-point shooting percentage, but face an Oregon State team that is 342nd in percentage of points from made 3-pointers.

This matchup also puts a pair of teams that are playing at a slower tempo against each other with Oregon 295th in the country in possession per game while Oregon State is 190th.

The Oregon vs. Oregon State matchup is often known as the Civil War, and Monday’s edition of this showdown will feature a rock fight.

The Play: Oregon-Oregon State total Under 140.5.