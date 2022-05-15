Take the Brewers to bounce back against Marlins

Commercial Content 21+

You gotta have heart. Miles and miles and miles of heart. Win or lose, the New York Rangers have shown a lot more heart fighting the Penguins than the Brooklyn Tin Men did against the Celtics. … And the good folks at CNN were all heart. The Wall Street Journal reports the network sent gift packs, including a popcorn maker to fired CNN+ staffers with a note. “This is an incredible moment make the most of your time here.” Eli Manning, a San Diego Charger for a couple of minutes, is wondering where his Chargers popcorn maker is.

The Brewers have assumed their position atop the NL Central. Brandon Woodruff takes his turn in Miami. Woodruff was roughed up by the Reds, yes the Reds, for eight runs over his past 10 innings. The Fish go with Elieser Hernandez who surrendered eight runs over his past nine to the D’backs. Like Stitches, both pitchers are navigating through a rough patch. 10 units on the Brews.

Mazeika! The Mets watched a 4-0 lead evaporate. Tied at four, Patrick Mazeika’s homer proved to be the winning run. Final, 5-4. Amazin’. Up +103 hadfields.