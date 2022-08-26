Take Freddy Peralta and Milwaukee

A flash mob ransacked a 7-Eleven store in L.A. last week.

The vandals left nothing but a couple of cans of Spam and a half-eaten Slim Jim. A win-win for the criminals. No one was arrested.

And California Gov. Gavin Newsom expects the 7-Eleven will be fully stocked in time for Labor Day!



The Brewers are back in Milwaukee and will be happy to host the Cubs after losing a pair to the baseball-best Dodgers.

Freddy Peralta scattered four hits over six innings at Wrigley in his previous start.

Betting on Baseball?

The Cubs’ Justin Steele has been an animal lately. Shut out the Brewers for six at Wrigleyville and has allowed just three runs over his past 31 innings.

He’s won once in those six starts. 10 units on the Brew Crew.

Isaac Paredes homered, Harold Ramirez added three RBIs, and the Rays burned the Angels, 8-3. We got burned as well. Profits shaved to +1,567 messersmiths.