Take favorite in TCU-Oklahoma State

In advance of Tuesday’s college basketball slate, Anthony Dabbundo of the Action Network is here to share his two best bets.

The first game on Dabbundo’s betting card is a Big 12 conference matchup between TCU and Oklahoma State, which arrives as a three-point road underdog.

But Dabbundo is choosing to back favorites TCU, who experienced a heart-breaking defeat in Stillwater in the previous matchup.

“Oklahoma State cannot execute in the half court whatsoever,” Dabbundo says. “They’re 352nd in the country in shot-quality offense in the half court.”

That means the (likely) path to victory for the Cowboys is to dominate defensively. However, seeing as TCU is one of the best offensive rebounding teams in the country, Dabbundo is happy to lay three points with the hosts.

TCU Horned Frogs center Eddie Lampkin (4) celebrates with guard Damion Baugh. USA TODAY Sports

As for his second bet, Dabbundo is eyeing St. Mary’s at Santa Clara.

Because Santa Clara has played the cream of the West Coast Conference quite well, Dabbundo believes it’s in a good spot as a home underdog.

“[Santa Clara] only lost by three to San Francisco [and] won by one in a thriller against BYU at home,” Dabbundo said.

And even though the Broncos lost by seven points at St. Mary’s earlier this season, Dabbundo believes that because it was in the game late, Santa Clara can replicate that success at home.

Thus, take the home underdogs +3 in a West Coast Conference matchup.