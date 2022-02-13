Take Bengals +4 or better

The long, two-week break between the NFL conference championship games and the Super Bowl has come and gone with the Los Angeles Rams and Cincinnati Bengals kicking off Sunday.

Though Super Bowl odds have been available for nearly two weeks, many bettors like to take their time before taking a position on this game.

First, that allows football bettors to get a handle on the latest injury news, such as the statuses of tight ends Tyler Higbee (out) and C.J. Uzomah (questionable) for the game. And second, because there’s a mother lode of props available for the Super Bowl, many bettors like to wait until all of those are posted, which often comes closer to game day, before filling out their full cards.

So if you’ve been waiting and looking to take a position on the Super Bowl spread, the Action Network’s NFL betting model is showing a huge edge heading into tonight’s game.

Our NFL PRO Projections make the spread Cincinnati +2.6, which translates to a 5.5 percent edge when compared to the current Super Bowl consensus line of +4.

In fact, savvy bettors can increase this edge even further by shopping the market and picking off Bengals +4.5.

The play: Bengals +4 or +4.5