Take a shot on the Red Sox and Astros on Sunday

Indy day. Drivers, if you can afford the gas, start your engines! … Nope. Not gonna do it. Not gonna let the Liberty’s 1-6 start ruin my holiday weekend.

Let’s play two. The Red Sox treated us well this week. Nick Pivetta, like the Bosox, got off to a bad start this year, but has won three in a row, limiting opponents to five runs over 22 innings. Nick should even his record at 4-4 against the visiting Orioles. Bruce Zimmerman was pounded by the Yankees in his last two starts, allowing nine runs over 13 total innings. Play 10 units on the Red Sox.



… Houston’s Luis Garcia was brilliant through six starts, but has been hit hard, losing his last pair. The first place Astros are in Seattle. The A’s scored five runs off Marco Gonzales in his last outing, but the Mariners bats bailed him out. Play 20 units on the Astros.

Wahoo! Shane Bieber pitched eight efficient innings, Jose Ramirez knocked in five runs and Cleveland tamed the Tigers 8-1. Winner. Up +526 andrettis.