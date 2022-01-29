Take a shot on the Blue Devils

As if the ACC weren’t already in shambles, its guiding light for relevance, Duke, has looked more exposed than ever. The Blue Devils are coming off a two-point home win over Clemson, a squad that shot only one free throw the whole game.

With Duke trending in the wrong direction and Louisville completely crumbling, this matchup gives the Blue Devils a much-needed get-right spot. Will head coach Chris Mack’s firing breathe new energy into the Louisville locker room? I don’t think so.

While Duke has shown more cracks in its shield, it will just pose too much of a challenge for a disheartened Louisville squad.

Duke, paced by by Paolo Banchero’s 17.9 points and 7.9 rebounds per game, has advantages in every category and will look to remind everyone why it’s the alpha of the ACC this year. Louisville simply does not have enough scoring options to keep up with Duke’s pace. The Cardinals are 12th in the ACC in offensive efficiency and declining over the last month.

Even if Duke is slowed to a halt and succumbs to half-court woes, I don’t see Louisville stringing together enough successful offensive possessions to make it close.

Take the Blue Devils in a rout and look to add on the live Under in case Louisville starts out hot under the new regime.

The play: Duke, -8.5