Take a shot on Logan Webb

Commercial Content, 21+



After winning 107 games and an NL West title in 2021, the Giants are in third place in the division, trailing by 13 games heading into Sunday.

They sit just one game out of a wild-card spot, however, and with the All-Star break right around the corner, I’m always looking to find teams that might have a bit more at stake heading into the Midsummer Classic.

One matchup that fits that criteria is the Giants playing host to the Brewers on Sunday.



Claim a Risk-Free First Bet up to $1,000 New customers only. Must be 21+. AZ, CO, IA, IL, IN, LA, MI, NJ, NY, PA, TN, VA, WV, WY only. Full T&C apply.



Up To $1500 Risk Free First Bet New users only, 21 or older. NY, CO, DC, IA, IN, IL, MI, NV, NJ, PA, TN, VA, WV only. Full T&Cs apply.



Bet $50 Get $200 in Free Bets 21+. New customers only. NY, AZ, CO, CT, IA, IL, IN, MI, NJ, PA, TN, VA, WV only. T&C apply



100% First Deposit Match up to $250 with promo code NYPBONUS New players only, 21+. NY, NJ, MI, AZ, VA only. In order to participate in this promotion, the player needs to make a first deposit (of at least $10). Full T&C apply.



$1000 No Sweat First Bet 21+. New customers only. AZ, CT, IA, IL, LA, MI, NJ, NY, PA, TN, WV, WY only. T&C apply



Bet $20, Get $100 in Free Bets 21+. New customers only. CO & VA Only. T&Cs apply.



Risk Free Bet Up to $1000 + One Free Month of Fubo TV New users only, 21 or older. Available in IA, AZ only. Full T&C apply.



Bet $1 Get $200 in Bet Credits with NYP365 21+. New customers only. NJ only. Full T&C apply.



Bet $20, Get $100 in Free Bets 21+; New Customers only. NJ &; PA only. Full T&Cs apply.



Get a $250 First Deposit Match 21+, New Customers Only. NJ and CT only. Full T&Cs apply.



100% Deposit Match Up to $500 New users only, 21+. Offer available in CO only. Full T&C apply.

Betting on Sports?

San Francisco’s Logan Webb comes into the game at 8-3 with a 2.82 ERA. His advanced numbers align favorably with his ERA, given his 3.01 FIP and 3.29 xFIP. He hasn’t allowed a home run at home.

Milwaukee’s Jason Alexander is 2-1 with a 4.73 ERA. He doesn’t seem to miss too many bats, as opposing hitters have a 92.2 percent contact rate on pitches inside the strike zone.

Moreover, Alexander’s 4.05 K/9 ratio is among the lowest I’ve seen this season.

According to our Action Labs database, the Giants are 10-9 for 4.59 units when facing a starting pitcher with a strikeout rate lower than 10 percent.

The play: Giants, -170.