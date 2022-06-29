Sentencing day. Ghislaine Maxwell was sentenced to 20 years in prison.
The Mariners’ Jesse Winker was sentenced to seven games for his part in a bench-clearing brawl. Vice President/Border Czar Kamala Harris still can’t put two sentences together when it comes to the border fiasco and Brooklyn Nets fans have been sentenced to another year of Kyrie Irving.
Want to bet on the MLB?
This sentence speaks volumes. Don Reed, President, Stitch Nation: “Pick a loser, I dare you.”
Putting our superb season to the test. There are 30 teams. The best, the Yankees, play host to the worst, the Athletics.
The A’s Cole Irvin (2-5, 3.29) has given up four runs over his last 11 ¹/₃ innings. The Yanks’ Jameson Taillon (8-1, 3.19) was shellacked for six runs by the hated Astros in his last start. Playing with house money we will take the A’s (+235) for 10 units.
The Marlins jumped Dakota Hudson and jumped out to a 3-0 lead but the Cards responded and came back to fry the Fish 5-3. Winner. Up +1,522 enosslaughters.