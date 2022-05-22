Taijuan Walker throws a gem as Mets shutout Rockies

DENVER — Taijuan Walker had been fabulous for six innings Sunday, but could the Mets get an additional three outs from him to help a taxed bullpen?

With a boost from his defense, Walker got those outs. Adam Ottavino, Joely Rodriguez and Edwin Diaz handled the rest in a 2-0 victory over the Rockies at Coors Field.

For a second time in three starts, Walker fired a seven-inning shutout. In this one he allowed five hits with two walks and six strikeouts, allowing the Mets (28-15) to leave town with a series victory. In 13 series this season, the Mets are 11-1-1.

Buck Showalter was rewarded for his faith in allowing Walker to pitch the seventh when Luis Guillorme’s diving stop on Brian Serven’s grounder to third became the final out. This after Francisco Lindor and Jeff McNeil turned a double play on Jose Igelasias’ grounder.

Taijuan Walker pitches Sunday during the Mets’ win over the Rockies. USA TODAY Sports

The Mets had a last Rockies threat to survive in the eighth, but Rodriguez needed only one pitch to retire Ryan McMahon with the tying runs on base.

Lindor’s RBI single in the sixth produced the game’s first run. Brandon Nimmo led off the inning with a sharp single to right that Randal Grichuk booted, allowing Nimmo to reach third. With the infield drawn in, Lindor pounded a single through the third-base hole. McNeil followed with a bloop double to left and Pete Alonso’s RBI groundout extended the lead to 2-0.

The Rockies’ threat against Walker in the seventh began when Grichuk and Brendan Rodgers singled in succession leading off the inning.

Francisco Lindor rips a RBI single in the sixth inning. Getty Images

Other opportunities against Walker were limited. In the fifth, Iglesias and Serven delivered consecutive two-out singles before Walker retired Connor Joe. The Rockies also put two runners on base in the first, but Walker struck out McMahon to end the threat.