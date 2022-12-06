Taijuan Walker agrees to four-year, $72 million Phillies deal

Another former Mets starting pitcher will call Philadelphia home.

Taijuan Walker, who pitched the last two seasons in Flushing, agreed to a four-year, $72 million deal with the Phillies on Tuesday night, The Post’s Jon Heyman confirmed. The deal has no option years and or opt-outs, according to The Post’s Joel Sherman.

Walker, who celebrated by tweeting a “Fresh Prince of Bel-Air” video, now joins former Mets pitchers Zack Wheeler and Noah Syndergaard with the defending NL champions.

Taijuan Walker agreed to a four-year, $72 million contract with the Phillies. Robert Sabo

The 30-year-old Walker went 12-5 last season with a 3.49 ERA, a 1.19 WHIP and 132 strikeouts over 157.1 innings for the Mets. Like in 2021 when he was an All-Star, Walker did struggle in the second half, going just 5-3 and seeing his ERA go from 2.55 to 4.80.

Even so, Walker heading to Philly take away a quality fallback option for the Mets, who did not extend him the qualifying offer, as they look to fill out their rotation after signing Justin Verlander.