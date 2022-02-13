Tai Tuivasa knocks out Derrick Lewis after wild exchange at UFC 271

Tai Tuivasa scored the biggest win of his career, knocking out Derrick Lewis in the second round at UFC 271.

The Aussie heavyweight took out Lewis in an absolute slobberknocker of a fight inside the Toyota Center in Houston, delivering exactly what fans had hoped for.

Lewis claimed the first round, taking Tuivasa down twice in the opening five minutes. The bout went up a notch in the second round as the pair traded blows.

Tuivasa wore some big right hands from Lewis, but his chin held up before “Bam Bam” ended the fight with several huge elbows, sending Lewis faceplanting to the mat.

Take a look at the finish below.

Tuivasa, 28, is now on a five-fight knockout streak, having turned his career around after suffering three losses in a row. The victory over Lewis should see Tuivasa into the top echelon of the heavyweight division.

“That’s the king of knockouts, much respect to Derrick Lewis but, like I said, I’m young and I’m taking over now,” Tuivasa said after the fight.

Tuivasa’s elbows are quickly becoming one of the most devastating shots in the UFC and that suits the western Sydney product just fine.

“My name’s Tai, like Muay Thai, you know what I mean,” he said. “I like throwing elbows, I like getting in the nitty gritty and I’m f—-n’ always down to get down, baby.”

Tuivasa came into the fight ranked 11th in the division, while Houston’s own Lewis was third. The hard-hitting Australian, who drinks beer out of shoes, is now realistically one win away from a shot at the UFC championship.

As for what he wants next, he’s not picky: “Whoever, whatever.”