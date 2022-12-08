Tae Crowder apologized to Giants for ‘Free me’ tweet

Benched Giants linebacker Tae Crowder said he meant the opposite of everything he wrote that created a stir.

After not playing a defensive snap Sunday against the Commanders, Crowder published “#FreeMe” on his Twitter account. That message widely was interpreted as a disgruntled former starter asking for his release in the middle of a playoff race.

“I really wasn’t thinking much of it,” Crowder said. “I’ve seen a lot of fans talking about a release or whatever, but I’m all for my team. I’m a team-first player, and I just want to do anything I can to help the team win.”

Tae Crowder caused a stir when he tweeted ‘#FreeMe,’ a seeming reference to his playing time. Charles Wenzelberg / New York Post

Head coach Brian Daboll said he would handle in “private conversations” Crowder’s tweet and a similar one from cornerback Rodarius Williams expressing confusion over why he did not play one week after corralling an interception. It led to Crowder addressing the locker room.

“I apologized to all my teammates just because I never want to cause anything to the program. I never want to be that guy to be a distraction,” Crowder said. “All my teammates know I’m not that type of guy.”

Crowder played every defensive snap in three of the first four games and still was receiving the lion’s share of the reps at middle linebacker until Week 8. The Giants reshuffled their inside linebackers to move Jaylon Smith to the middle and bumped rookie McFadden ahead of Crowder.

“I’m a guy who loves to compete and I just haven’t been on the field like I used to be,” Crowder said, “and it is frustrating.”