T.J. Watt’s fiancée Dani Rhodes enjoys brunch bachelorette party

The bubbly seemed to be flowing over the weekend at the future Mrs. T.J. Watt’s bachelorette party.
Dani Rhodes, who has been engaged to the Steelers outside linebacker since July 2021, posted photos Sunday from the sun-soaked affair, which featured an outdoor brunch.
“Endless surprises, and bottomless brunches,” Rhodes captioned an Instagram post, which featured her dressed in white while holding a bottle of champagne.
In a separate snap, Rhodes revealed that she and her friends also enjoyed In-N-Out Burger during their celebratory brunch, along with mimosas.
Watt, 27, meanwhile, appeared to be in Las Vegas during his future’s wife bachelorette bash. The four-time Pro Bowler joined big brother J.J. for the 8AM Golf Invitational, which was hosted by Justin Timberlake and the Wynn Hotel.
J.J., who joined the Cardinals last year, seemingly threw shade at his brother’s golf game on Sunday in an Instagram Story.
“Only downside of having a room overlooking the course is replaying the horrendous shots you made over and over again while looking out the window,” J.J. quipped, tagging his brother in the post.
Watt is currently preparing for his sixth season in Pittsburgh after signing a four-year, $112 million extension with the team last September
At the time, Rhodes — a former University of Wisconsin All-American soccer player who now plays for Þróttur Reykjavík in the top-tier Icelandic league — congratulated Watt on the massive deal.
“Hardest working person I know,” Rhodes wrote on her Instagram Story. “There is no one more deserving. Congratulations babe I’m so beyond proud of you.”
Rhodes also praised Watt in February after he was named the Defensive Player of the Year.
“You are incredible. Congratulations Mr. DPOY,” she gushed on Instagram earlier this year.