Syracuse’s Buddy Boeheim suspended for Florida State punch

Syracuse star Buddy Boeheim will miss Thursday’s ACC Tournament quarterfinal game against Duke after he was suspended for hitting Florida State’s Wyatt Wilkes during Wednesday’s win.

Boeheim, the son of Orange coach Jim Boeheim, swung his arm into Wilkes’ gut after they battled in the paint in the first half of their second-round clash. No foul was called on the play.

Wilkes left the game, while Boeheim finished with 14 points in the 96-57 Orange win.

“In the heat of today’s game, after some shoving in the lane, I swung my arm while turning to go back up court,” Boeheim said in a statement afterward. “It was wrong to act out in frustration. I apologized to Wyatt Wilkes multiple times in the handshake line. He said not to worry about it, but I know I was wrong. I pride myself in respecting the game and our opponent. I will not react that way again.”

Syracuse will now have to face the top-seeded Blue Devils for the third time this season, this time without the ACC’s leading scorer who averaged 19.3 points per game.

The elder Boeheim called the play “inadvertent,” a sentiment echoed by Seminoles coach Leonard Hamilton.

“There’s not a better kid in the ACC than Buddy Boeheim,” Hamilton said. “He’s a class kid with tremendous character. He’s a young man who is competitive like everyone else. I don’t want anything to take away from how well they played and what type of young man he is. The game is physical, you expect guys to bang and be aggressive. If something inadvertently happens, sometimes we want to categorize it one way or another.

“I’ve lost my composure sometimes and made some mistakes. If there’s anybody in here who has not, I’d like for you to raise your hand. I know his family, I know his mother, I know Jim. I know what kind of kid he is. We’re going to move on and let how well they played be the information we need to talk about in relation to this game.”

The two players were seen speaking to each other after the game, with Boeheim walking away smiling.

Cole Swider had 28 points and 13 rebounds in 28 minutes for ninth-seeded Syracuse, and Joe Girard added 16 points.

Syracuse went ahead by double figures with 10:52 left in the first half during a 11-0 run — with eight straight points by Swider. The Orange made three straight 3-pointers during the run, with Girard making the other, and led 49-26 at the break behind Swider’s 20 points and nine rebounds.

Florida State missed eight straight shots midway through the first half and was 12 of 38 shooting at the break, including 1 of 13 from 3-point range. The Seminoles made just one of their first 15 shots of the second half — including 10 straight misses.

Syracuse led 81-41 on a Jimmy Boeheim dunk, off an assist from Buddy Boeheim, with 7:32 left.

Jimmy Boeheim scored 12 for Syracuse (16-16), which claimed its second-largest margin of victory in a conference tournament game in program history.

Swider — who had 2, 36 and 6 points in his previous three games — was 9 of 15 from the floor, including 4 of 6 from distance, for his second-highest scoring game of the season. Girard also made four 3-pointers and Buddy Boeheim added three.

Florida State (17-14) starters had just 16 combined points through the opening 29 minutes as the Seminoles trailed 70-34.

Matthew Cleveland scored 13 points off the bench for eighth-seeded Florida State, which had its three-game win streak snapped. The Seminoles finished 2-of-25 from 3-point range and shot 32 percent overall.

Buddy Boeheim helped the Orange reach the NCAA Sweet 16 last year with some sharp shooting to back up his “Buddy Buckets” moniker. This year he was named first-team all-ACC.

Syracuse lost both meetings against No. 7 Duke this season, the first by 20 points on the road then by 25 points at home. — with AP