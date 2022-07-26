Suzyn Waldman, Chris Russo named to National Radio Hall of Fame

Suzyn Waldman and Chris “Mad Dog” Russo are among the inductees into the National Radio Hall of Fame as a part of the Class of 2022, the Hall announced Monday.

Waldman, 75, is a trailblazer in the male-dominated sports broadcasting industry. She is in her 18th season as a member of the Yankees’ broadcast booth, calling games as the color commentator alongside John Sterling. And, 35 years ago, Waldman became the first voice heard on the WFAN airwaves, effectively launching the flagship tristate area sports station.

Suzyn Waldman Charles Wenzelberg/New York Post

“Both as a reporter covering the team and as a broadcaster in the booth, Suzyn has informed and entertained Yankees fans with precision and care for 36 years,” the Yankees said in a statement. “The accomplishment is the deserved result of decades of hard work and dedication to her craft, and we would be remiss to not laud her professionalism and resolve while staring down countless obstacles as a pioneering woman in her field.”

Russo, 62, first rose to stardom at WFAN, joining the radio station in 1989 as a sports reporter for Don Imus and “Imus in the Morning.” Russo would become a groundbreaking figure in the industry, starring as co-host of “Mike and the Mad Dog” alongside Mike Francesa. The wildly popular radio show captivated sports fans for 19 years and has since served as a blueprint for sport talk shows across the country.

Chris “Mad Dog” Russo Getty Images for SiriusXM

Russo left WFAN in 2008 to join SiriusXM Radio, where he still hosts a daily radio show, “Mad Dog Unleashed,” in addition to an MLB Network television show, High Heat.

The induction ceremony is set for Nov. 2 in Chicago.