Suzann Pettersen says Tiger Woods’ tampon prank a ‘boyish joke’

Norwegian golfer Suzann Pettersen has likened Tiger Woods’ much-maligned tampon prank with Justin Thomas to a “boyish joke” among pals.

Pettersen, a 15-time LPGA Tour winner who retired in 2019, addressed the recent backlash surrounding Woods on Tuesday, days after the 47-year-old issued an apology for last week’s incident at the Genesis Invitational.

“I know Tiger quite well,” said Pettersen, who spoke to the media after being named Europe’s team captain for the 2024 Solheim Cup.





Tiger Woods slips Justin Thomas a tampon after outdriving him on the ninth hole during the Genesis Invitational on Feb. 16, 2023. Getty Images





A Getty Images photographer captured the moment when Tiger Woods slipped Justin Thomas a tampon on the ninth hole during the Genesis Invitational on Feb. 16, 2023. Getty Images

“I don’t know Justin Thomas as well, but I know kind of Tiger’s humor and that’s a very probably boyish joke between the two of them and I don’t really take it too personal.”

Woods, making his first PGA Tour start since the British Open last July, was photographed slipping a tampon to Thomas, 27, after outdriving him on the ninth hole in Thursday’s opening round at Riviera Country Club in Los Angeles. Though the pair laughed over the exchange, the move was swiftly criticized and Woods offered an apology the following day.

“If I offended anybody in any way, shape or form, I’m sorry,” Woods said Friday. “It was not intended to be that way. It was just, we play pranks on one another all the time and virally I think this did not come across that way but between us it was — it’s different.”





Suzann Pettersen speaks during a press conference for the Solheim Cup in September 2019. Getty Images

Pettersen, 41, added Tuesday that she believed the stunt “was supposed to be a gag between the two of them and unfortunately some cameras caught it in the heat of the moment,” and that she didn’t think Woods “meant to be offensive in any way.”

“I’m pretty easy on stuff like that. I’m sure it was meant as a joke, not as a harassment to women in general,” she said.

As for Woods, who is continuing his comeback following a horrific car crash in early 2021, he finished the tournament Sunday tied for 45th after shooting a 73.