Surging Mets at top of their game, about to get ‘challenged’

They opened the homestand by bashing the Braves and ended it by stifling the Phillies. In between, they overmatched the Reds.

The Mets are at the height of their powers. They shut out the Phillies for the final 18 innings of the series while allowing two runs in total to a loaded lineup, albeit without Kyle Schwarber and Bryce Harper. They went 9-2 over these last 11 days in Queens, scoring five or more runs nine times while allowing two or fewer in eight of those ballgames. They have gone 17-3 since dropping the first two following the All-Star break.

They are at the height of their powers.

“This is a real contender,” Chris Bassitt said after tossing five shutout innings on a day when he was anything but picture-perfect. “No doubt about it.”

Everything seems possible even if this is merely the middle of August. Now, though, the club embarks on a 10-game road trip beginning Monday that features four in Atlanta, four in Philadelphia and two at Yankee Stadium where the Mets won’t so much be big-game hunting as being hunted.

“We know we’re going to get challenged,” said manager Buck Showalter, whose 75-40 team holds a 5 ¹/₂-game lead over the Braves. “Let’s line them up, take it one at a time and see what happens.

“These guys get it. They take it day by day with a lot of maturity.”

The red-hot Mets are at the height of their powers. Jason Szenes

The Mets scored 60 runs on the homestand but hit only 10 home runs. That’s their way. They are a contact team and if soft ones drop in, well, that’s not necessarily lucky, but more so residue of the design to get the bat on the ball. They strike out less than any team in the NL other than Washington.

“Tough at-bats,” said Jeff McNeil. “Good things happen when you put the ball in play.”

Good things happen when you put the ball in play. Like base runners. Equally good things happen when you are alert on the base paths. Like stealing runs.

That’s what McNeil did in the four-run fourth inning that stretched the lead to 5-0 against Zack Wheeler, scampering home the final 90 feet after initially stopping at third base on James McCann’s RBI flair that fell in short center but then revving it up again when center fielder Brandon Marsh first overran the ball and then tossed it in rather casually to second baseman Jean Segura, who wasn’t paying all that much attention.

“When you get to third, the first thing is to find the ball,” McNeil said. “We want to put pressure on the defense and make them throw us out.”

Bassitt did not have acute command through this one. He threw strike one to just 12 of the 21 batters he faced and fell behind 11 of them. But he had enough to extend his streak to 24 straight innings without allowing an earned run by shutting down the Phils when they had first-and-second with none out in the fourth inning and then in the fifth, when there were men on second and third with no outs.

Jeff McNeil celebrates after scoring in the fourth inning. Jason Szenes

“He doesn’t panic,” Showalter said of the 33-year-old right-hander who was acquired in March from Oakland in exchange for J.T. Ginn and Adam Oller. “He’s a pro who loves to compete. He doesn’t want to let anybody down.”

Over the last eight games of this stretch at Citi Field, Mets starting pitchers allowed seven earned runs in 56 ²/₃ innings for an ERA of 1.11. Since Max Scherzer came off the IL on July 5, the rotation’s ERA is 2.10 over the last 35 games.

“There’s no secret how good our pitching staff is,” said Bassitt, whose 3.27 ERA accompanies a 10-7 record. “It’s hard to score on us. We have five veteran guys who are very good and are capable of putting up a lot of zeroes. It’s like passing the baton.

“It’s kind of what we’re built for.”

Chris Bassitt reacts during the Mets’ win over the Phillies. Jason Szenes

Bassitt takes the baton from Jacob deGrom, who takes the baton from Scherzer. In that way, Bassitt is the Mets’ Claude Osteen, the left-hander who followed Sandy Koufax and Don Drysdale in the Dodgers’ rotation in the mid-60s.

“It’s awesome. I watch greatness every time out,” Bassitt said. “I have one of the best seats in the house watching them.

“Everybody knows Max. Jake is an alien.”

The Mets are playing out of this world. Now they attempt to conquer Atlanta, Philadelphia and The Bronx.

“I think we’re very shortsighted,” Bassitt said. “We’re not looking ahead.”

They’re not looking behind, either.