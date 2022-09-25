Surfing legend Chris Davidson reportedly killed in bar brawl

A former pro surfer is believed to have been the man killed in an alleged one-punch attack on the NSW Mid-North Coast on Saturday night.

Chris Davidson was allegedly punched by another man, causing him to hit his head on the pavement and die.

Davidson was a member of the Rip Curl Search team in the early 1990s, and Tracks magazine described him as “one of the most gifted surfers in the world” at the peak of his career.

In 2010, he was ranked number 14 globally in the sport.

Davidson’s career was kickstarted in 1996 when at 19-years-old he was granted a wildcard into the Rip Curl Pro at Bells Beach where he famously defeated Kelly Slater in two consecutive heats.

Emergency services were called to Sportsmans Way, South West Rocks, at 11 p.m. on Saturday after reports of an incident outside a licensed venue.

Police said it was alleged a 45-year-old man was punched in the face, fell to the ground and hit his head on the pavement.

He was treated at the scene by paramedics before being taken to Kempsey Hospital, where he died a short time later.

A crime scene was established before being examined by specialist forensic officers on Sunday.

A 42-year-old man was arrested at a home at South West Rocks about 12:40 a.m. and was taken to Kempsey Police Station.

Grant Coleman was charged with assault causing death and refused bail before appearing before Port Macquarie Bail Court on Sunday.