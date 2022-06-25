SuperBook Promo Code | $500 First Deposit Match

Commercial content. 21+.



SuperBook’s fantastic sign-up offer means new players do not need a bonus code. New customers can claim a boost on their bonus offer, claiming first deposit match up to $500 by clicking the link below. You will not find a better SuperBook new customer offer.

More on the SuperBook Promo Code

SuperBook Bonus Code No Code Required SuperBook Exclusive Promo 100% Deposit Match Up to $500 Sportsbook Promo T&Cs New users only, 21+. Offer available in CO only. Full T&C apply.

What do you get with the SuperBook promo code?



By using the SuperBook Sportsbook promo code whilst creating your new sportsbook account, you can get a first deposit match up to $500 when you sign up to their sports betting site.

Normally, SuperBook will give you a first deposit match of up to $100, but using the New York Post’s exclusive link, you’ll be able to claim a first deposit match up to five times that value.

A minimum deposit of $10 is required to receive the bonus match offer and a maximum amount of $500 will be matched. SuperBook’s sign up offer is one of the easiest to claim, and with a healthy amount of free bets to play with, this gives new customers the best start to their betting life with SuperBook.

Click above to use the SuperBook bonus code. Register your details and read the T&C’s. Make your first deposit up to $500. SuperBook will match your deposit up in free bets. Free bet funds must be used within seven days or they will expire.

NFL Weekly Challenge



SuperBook Nevada is known for offering its SuperContest during the NFL season. Each week, players choose a side against the spread for five NFL games.

Each correct choice is worth one point. The player with the most points at the end of the season or a selected segment is the winner.

In Colorado, the online SuperBook sports betting site has plans to add the contest in the future. This will give NFL fans a weekly challenge to take part in once it launches.

SuperBook Refer a Friend



In the past, SuperBook has offered a refer-a-friend program, providing members with bonus cash for referring others to the site. The deal is usually $50 in bonus cash for every friend referred to the site and makes a deposit.

However, this offer is currently unavailable. We hope see this promotion added again in the future, as it’s a great way to gain exposure for a growing sportsbook.

What states is SuperBook Sportsbook legal in?



Currently, SuperBook Sportsbook is legal in just four states, with hopefully more states launching in the near future.

SuperBook Colorado Promo Code

SuperBook Colorado launched in October 2020 as the company’s first expansion outside of Nevada. Residents can visit co.superbook.com to bet online or download the official mobile app.

SuperBook Nevada Promo Code



Nevada is where it all began for SuperBook and is where it still reigns supreme. SuperBook opened for business in 1986, and its odds have been quoted a countless number of times by the likes of ESPN and other major media outlets as the authority on sports betting.

Today, SuperBook boasts the largest retail wagering menu in Nevada, 32″ LED screens at every seat, a 220×18 foot video wall, and a mobile app that can accept wagers from anywhere in Nevada.

SuperBook Arizona Promo Code



SuperBook Sportsbook is partnered with the Fort Mohave Indian Tribe for sports betting. The Arizona Department of Gaming approved SuperBook and Fort Mohave for a sports wagering license in August 2021, clearing the way for its AZ launch.

SuperBook Tennessee Promo Code



The SuperBook app debuted in the Tennessee market after receiving a sports betting license from state regulators. Tennessee sports betting law does not require operators to partner with local land-based interests, so SuperBook operates as a standalone online sportsbook.

SuperBook Sportsbook Coming Soon States



Considering the rapid growth surrounding the sports betting industry, it’s fair to assume that SuperBook Sports will be added to a number of states within the next few years. The legislation process is oftentimes lengthy and difficult, partially due to the fact that each state regulates the business on their own terms.

SuperBook Sportsbook Review



Live Streaming Parlay Betting Same Game Parlay App Available? Existing Offers /5 X Yes Yes Yes 3

SuperBook is one of the unsung heroes of the online sports betting world, and there’s a lot to like. One of their standout aspects is the early line releases and strong odds. Often SuperBook will automatically give you -105 juice on select football games every Friday, before the 1pm Sunday kick offs.

There’s ample existing customer promos throughout the year, on many different sporting events. Free bets, bonuses and odds boosts are often found, and they crank up the heat during football season.

Their mobile app has strong reviews, encapsulating everything their fantastic desktop site has to offer. Customer service options are plenty, and the deposit offers available are more than adequate,

With all these options Superbook is a great sportsbook and worth trying out above many others.

SuperBook App Review



Download Size 65MB Mobile Live Streaming Yes App-Only Offers No iOS Available Yes Android Available Yes AppStore Rating* 4 (10 reviews) PlayStore Rating* 3.9 (58 reviews)

Ratings correct as of June 2022.

Bettors can visit SuperBook.com to download standalone mobile apps for iOS and Android devices. The SuperBook mobile app rates well in usability and design, including small touches such as custom menus that cater to users in each state.

The app response time is quick; tapping on a menu item or bet instantly loads the next menu without noticeable lag. The overall design and layout is standard, but the odds and menu items are displayed clearly to make navigation easy.

The SuperBook app prominently displays state teams and leagues relevant to each customer’s state. For example, SuperBook CO provides a list of all Colorado sports teams within the main navigation menu so users can quickly view odds for games involving those teams. This is a great feature which is rare to see on sports betting apps, and we’re big fans of it.

The app provides similar functionality when viewing any specific sport. When customers visit the NFL page, they will also see a link to jump to the primary NFL team in their region. On the whole, SuperBook’s mobile app is a great choice to with, and despite not having very many customer reviews, it’s one to go with in our books.

SuperBook User Interface



Much like the mobile app situation, the desktop version of SuperBook Sports will vary depending on which state the bettor is in. Colorado and New Jersey share a nearly identical website, which is slick and easy to understand.

Nevada bettors unfortunately do not have the option to bet through a desktop website, so all bets will need to go through the mobile app or be placed in person.

The betslip is neatly positioned in the top right corner of the screen, meaning you’ll always be able to find the bets you’re ready to place. All sports are placed down the left hand side, with a nice feature of the regional teams nearest to you found also on the left hand side of the screen.

Live betting and Promotions can be found easily at the top of the screen, and the process of moving between sections is quick and simple.

SuperBook Strengths and Weaknesses



Strengths Weaknesses Competitive Odds Lack of State Coverage Lucrative bonuses Lack of Nevada Desktop Site Recognisable Brand

Strengths



Competitive lines



Bettors looking for the best lines and early action should definitely check out SuperBook. The operator claims to post some of the earliest props and lines, and the odds are very competitive. One of the most important aspects of sports betting is ensuring you get the best odds, meaning your payouts will be higher on those winning wagers.

Impressive bonuses



It’s uncommon to see a sportsbook with sharp odds and big bonuses. However, SuperBook manages to combine these two features and give bettors plenty of promotions. Their welcome bonus is impressive, and combine this with a selection of weekly specials, and daily odds boosts, there’s plenty to get stuck into at SuperBook.

Weaknesses



Lack of State Coverage



As mentioned, Superbook is only legal in four states. Comparing that to a major sportsbook such as FanDuel or BetMGM, they are lacking in this department. We’d like to see SuperBook launch into other states in the future, and that is to be expected. Given they have been around for a while now, it’s surprising that they are legal in just four states.

SuperBook FAQs



Is SuperBook legit?



Yes, SuperBook is a legitimate sports betting operator based in Nevada. It has now launched online operations in Arizona, Colorado, and New Jersey.

What states is SuperBook legal in?



Superbook Sportsbook is legal in the following states:

Arizona

Colorado

New Jersey

Nevada

How old do you need to be to play with SuperBook?



In all states where SuperBook is legal, you must be at least 21 to wager.

Does SuperBook have an app?



Yes, SuperBook has a fantastic app available for both iOS and Android devices. There is a unique app for each state where SuperBook is legal.

What deposit methods does SuperBook support?



SuperBook offers a wide array of banking options for their customers but with each new state comes a different set of rules. In Nevada, in-person deposits and withdrawals are the only option. With other states hosting the SuperBook platform, there are more options available, including:

PayPal – The country’s most popular e-wallet can be used to make deposits to your SuperBook account.

PaySafe VIP Preferred eCheck – Make deposits and withdrawals using your checking account. Similar to the ACH eCheck option offered by many sportsbooks.

Wire transfer – For deposits of $1000 or more, you can wire funds to SuperBook. Additional fees may apply.

SuperBook Play+ Prepaid Card– A prepaid card and online e-wallet that can be used for both deposits and withdrawals.

Cash at Casino Cage – Depending on the state, you can make deposits and withdrawals by heading to the retail casino partnered with SuperBook.

How do I give SuperBook my location?

In order to use SuperBook, it needs your location to allow you to play. If you are on the browser site, you may receive a pop-up to allow the website to know your location. Setting for geolocation can be found in your wifi, browser or phone setting if you are using your mobile. Make sure to have this turned on, and the SuperBook app is unblocked.

Can I use SuperBook in New York?

Unfortunately, as of June 2022, SuperBook is not yet legal in New York. We hope to see the launch in the future.

Which devices can you use to access the SuperBook Sportsbook app?

The SuperBook App can be accessed on both iOS and Android devices.

Does SuperBook accept PayPal?



Yes, SuperBook accepts PayPal as one of the many deposit and withdrawal methods.