Super Bowl winners by team: Who has the most championships in NFL history?

After the Patriots’ victory in Super Bowl 53, their sixth in nine trips under quarterback Tom Brady, it appeared there would be a new franchise taking over sole possession of Super Bowl championships in the NFL history books. But then Brady moved on to greener pastures in Tampa Bay and won a seventh on his own — the most by any player ever.
Don’t feel bad for New England, though.
Of the 28 franchises to have played in a Super Bowl, 20 have actually won a championship. And a whopping 30 of the 55 Super Bowls have been won by just six franchises.
New England joined the Steelers with an NFL-leading sixth Super Bowl win in 2019, while the Cowboys and 49ers have five apiece. The Bills and Vikings are tied for most Super Bowl appearances without a win at 0-4. Buffalo, of course, lost four straight from 1991-94.
Who has won most Super Bowls in NFL history?
|Rk
|Tm
|G
|W
|L
|W-L%
|PF
|PA
|PD
|Starting QB(s)
|1.
|Pittsburgh Steelers
|8
|6
|2
|.750
|193
|164
|+29
|Terry Bradshaw (4-0) Neil O’Donnell (0-1) Ben Roethlisberger (2-1)
|2.
|New England Patriots
|11
|6
|5
|.545
|246
|282
|-36
|Drew Bledsoe (0-1) Tom Brady (6-3) Tony Eason (0-1)
|3.
|San Francisco 49ers
|7
|5
|2
|.714
|239
|154
|+85
|Colin Kaepernick (0-1) Joe Montana (4-0) Steve Young (1-0), Jimmy Garoppolo (0-1)
|4.
|Dallas Cowboys
|8
|5
|3
|.625
|221
|132
|+89
|Troy Aikman (3-0) Craig Morton (0-1) Roger Staubach (2-2)
|5.
|Green Bay Packers
|5
|4
|1
|.800
|158
|101
|+57
|Brett Favre (1-1) Aaron Rodgers (1-0) Bart Starr (2-0)
|6.
|New York Giants
|5
|4
|1
|.800
|104
|104
|0
|Kerry Collins (0-1) Jeff Hostetler (1-0) Eli Manning (2-0) Phil Simms (1-0)
|7.
|Oakland Raiders
|5
|3
|2
|.600
|132
|114
|+18
|Rich Gannon (0-1) Daryle Lamonica (0-1) Jim Plunkett (2-0) Ken Stabler (1-0)
|8.
|Washington Redskins
|5
|3
|2
|.600
|122
|103
|+19
|Billy Kilmer (0-1) Mark Rypien (1-0) Joe Theismann (1-1) Doug Williams (1-0)
|9.
|Denver Broncos
|8
|3
|5
|.375
|147
|259
|-112
|John Elway (2-3) Peyton Manning (1-1) Craig Morton (0-1)
|10.
|Kansas City Chiefs
|4
|2
|2
|.500
|64
|62
|+2
|Len Dawson (1-1) Patrick Mahomes (1-1)
|11.
|Baltimore Ravens
|2
|2
|0
|1.000
|68
|38
|+30
|Trent Dilfer (1-0) Joe Flacco (1-0)
|12.
|Tampa Bay Buccaneers
|2
|2
|0
|1.000
|79
|30
|+49
|Brad Johnson (1-0) Tom Brady (1-0)
|13.
|Indianapolis Colts
|4
|2
|2
|.500
|69
|77
|-8
|Peyton Manning (1-1) Earl Morrall (0-1) Johnny Unitas (1-0)
|14.
|Miami Dolphins
|5
|2
|3
|.400
|74
|103
|-29
|Bob Griese (2-1) Dan Marino (0-1) David Woodley (0-1)
|15.
|New Orleans Saints
|1
|1
|0
|1.000
|31
|17
|+14
|Drew Brees (1-0)
|16.
|New York Jets
|1
|1
|0
|1.000
|16
|7
|+9
|Joe Namath (1-0)
|17.
|Chicago Bears
|2
|1
|1
|.500
|63
|39
|+24
|Rex Grossman (0-1) Jim McMahon (1-0)
|18.
|Philadelphia Eagles
|3
|1
|2
|.333
|72
|84
|-12
|Nick Foles (1-0) Ron Jaworski (0-1) Donovan McNabb (0-1)
|19.
|Los Angeles Rams
|4
|1
|3
|.250
|62
|80
|-18
|Vince Ferragamo (0-1) Kurt Warner (1-1) Jared Goff (0-1)
|20.
|Seattle Seahawks
|3
|1
|2
|.333
|77
|57
|+20
|Matt Hasselbeck (0-1) Russell Wilson (1-1)
|21.
|Buffalo Bills
|4
|0
|4
|.000
|73
|139
|-66
|Jim Kelly (0-4)
|22.
|Minnesota Vikings
|4
|0
|4
|.000
|34
|95
|-61
|Joe Kapp (0-1) Fran Tarkenton (0-3)
|23.
|Atlanta Falcons
|2
|0
|2
|.000
|47
|68
|-21
|Chris Chandler (0-1) Matt Ryan (0-1)
|24.
|Carolina Panthers
|2
|0
|2
|.000
|39
|56
|-17
|Jake Delhomme (0-1) Cam Newton (0-1)
|25.
|Cincinnati Bengals
|2
|0
|2
|.000
|37
|46
|-9
|Ken Anderson (0-1) Boomer Esiason (0-1)
|26.
|Arizona Cardinals
|1
|0
|1
|.000
|23
|27
|-4
|Kurt Warner (0-1)
|27.
|Tennessee Titans
|1
|0
|1
|.000
|16
|23
|-7
|Steve McNair (0-1)
|28.
|Los Angeles Chargers
|1
|0
|1
|.000
|26
|49
|-23
|Stan Humphries (0-1)
(Data via Pro Football Reference)
NFL teams that have never played in a Super Bowl
Four franchises have never played for a championship in the NFL’s history.
|Team
|Playoff record
|Last playoff appearance
|Cleveland Browns
|16-20
|2002
|Jacksonville Jaguars
|7-7
|2017
|Detroit Lions
|7-13
|2016
|Houston Texans
|3-5
|2018