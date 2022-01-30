Super Bowl winners by player: Who has the most rings in NFL history?

Tom Brady has more rings than any player in NFL history after winning a seventh championship in Super Bowl 55.
The Buccaneers quarterback already had an NFL-leading six Super Bowl victories after New England’s 13-3 victory over the Rams in 2019, which moved the Patriots franchise into a tie with the Steelers for the most championships by a single team. But Brady’s seventh ring, his first away from the Patriots, likely has added sentimental value.
Below is the leaderboard of players with the most Super Bowls in NFL history, featuring Brady and a plethora of 49ers and Steelers from their respective legendary championship runs.
Who has the most Super Bowl rings in NFL history?
|Player
|Position
|Super Bowl rings
|Years won
|Tom Brady*
|QB
|7
|2002, 2003, 2005, 2015, 2017, 2018, 2020
|Charles Haley
|LB
|5
|1989, 1990, 1993, 1994, 1996
|Ted Hendricks
|LB
|4
|1972, 1978, 1981, 1985
|Marv Fleming
|TE
|4
|1967, 1968, 1972, 1974
|Matt Millen
|LB
|4
|1981, 1984, 1989, 1991
|Bill Romanowski
|LB
|4
|1989, 1990, 1998, 1999
|Adam Vinatieri*
|K
|4
|2002, 2003, 2005, 2007
|Joe Montana
|QB
|4
|1982, 1985, 1989, 1990
|Keena Turner
|LB
|4
|1982, 1985, 1989, 1990
|Eric Wright
|CB
|4
|1982, 1985, 1989, 1990
|Mike Wilson
|WR
|4
|1982, 1985, 1989, 1990
|Ronnie Lott
|DB
|4
|1982, 1985, 1989, 1990
|Jesse Sapolu
|OL
|4
|1985, 1989, 1990, 1995
|Terry Bradshaw
|QB
|4
|1975, 1976, 1979, 1980
|Franco Harris
|FB
|4
|1975, 1976, 1979, 1980
|Lynn Swann
|WR
|4
|1975, 1976, 1979, 1980
|John Stallworth
|WR
|4
|1975, 1976, 1979, 1980
|Mel Blount
|DB
|4
|1975, 1976, 1979, 1980
|Jack Ham
|LB
|4
|1975, 1976, 1979, 1980
|Mike Webster
|C
|4
|1975, 1976, 1979, 1980
|Donnie Shell
|DB
|4
|1975, 1976, 1979, 1980
|L.C. Greenwood
|DE
|4
|1975, 1976, 1979, 1980
|Rocky Bleier
|RB
|4
|1975, 1976, 1979, 1980
|Gerry Mullins
|G
|4
|1975, 1976, 1979, 1980
|Larry Brown
|TE/T
|4
|1975, 1976, 1979, 1980
|Mike Wagner
|DE
|4
|1975, 1976, 1979, 1980
|J.T. Thomas
|DB
|4
|1975, 1976, 1979, 1980
|Loren Toews
|LB
|4
|1975, 1976, 1979, 1980
|Jon Kolb
|T
|4
|1975, 1976, 1979, 1980
|Sam Davis
|G
|4
|1975, 1976, 1979, 1980
|Steve Furness
|DT
|4
|1975, 1976, 1979, 1980
|Dwight White
|DE
|4
|1975, 1976, 1979, 1980
|Randy Grossman
|TE
|4
|1975, 1976, 1979, 1980
|Joe Greene
|DE
|4
|1975, 1976, 1979, 1980
*Active player
Most NFL seasons played without a Super Bowl win
Only four players in NFL history were in the league at least 20 years without winning a Super Bowl.
A trio of them were kickers and two — Morten Andersen and Jackie Slater — both appeared in a Super Bowl but were on the losing end.
|Player
|Position
|NFL seasons
|Morten Andersen
|K
|25
|Gary Anderson
|K
|23
|Jason Hanson
|K
|21
|Jackie Slater
|OT
|20