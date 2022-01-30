The Hamden Journal

Super Bowl winners by player: Who has the most rings in NFL history?

Tom Brady has more rings than any player in NFL history after winning a seventh championship in Super Bowl 55.

The Buccaneers quarterback already had an NFL-leading six Super Bowl victories after New England’s 13-3 victory over the Rams in 2019, which moved the Patriots franchise into a tie with the Steelers for the most championships by a single team. But Brady’s seventh ring, his first away from the Patriots, likely has added sentimental value.

Below is the leaderboard of players with the most Super Bowls in NFL history, featuring Brady and a plethora of 49ers and Steelers from their respective legendary championship runs.

Player Position Super Bowl rings Years won
Tom Brady* QB 7 2002, 2003, 2005, 2015, 2017, 2018, 2020
Charles Haley LB 5 1989, 1990, 1993, 1994, 1996
Ted Hendricks LB 4 1972, 1978, 1981, 1985
Marv Fleming TE 4 1967, 1968, 1972, 1974
Matt Millen LB 4 1981, 1984, 1989, 1991
Bill Romanowski LB 4 1989, 1990, 1998, 1999
Adam Vinatieri* K 4 2002, 2003, 2005, 2007
Joe Montana QB 4 1982, 1985, 1989, 1990
Keena Turner LB 4 1982, 1985, 1989, 1990
Eric Wright CB 4 1982, 1985, 1989, 1990
Mike Wilson WR 4 1982, 1985, 1989, 1990
Ronnie Lott DB 4 1982, 1985, 1989, 1990
Jesse Sapolu OL 4 1985, 1989, 1990, 1995
Terry Bradshaw QB 4 1975, 1976, 1979, 1980
Franco Harris FB 4 1975, 1976, 1979, 1980
Lynn Swann WR 4 1975, 1976, 1979, 1980
John Stallworth WR 4 1975, 1976, 1979, 1980
Mel Blount DB 4 1975, 1976, 1979, 1980
Jack Ham LB 4 1975, 1976, 1979, 1980
Mike Webster C 4 1975, 1976, 1979, 1980
Donnie Shell DB 4 1975, 1976, 1979, 1980
L.C. Greenwood DE 4 1975, 1976, 1979, 1980
Rocky Bleier RB 4 1975, 1976, 1979, 1980
Gerry Mullins G 4 1975, 1976, 1979, 1980
Larry Brown TE/T 4 1975, 1976, 1979, 1980
Mike Wagner DE 4 1975, 1976, 1979, 1980
J.T. Thomas DB 4 1975, 1976, 1979, 1980
Loren Toews LB 4 1975, 1976, 1979, 1980
Jon Kolb T 4 1975, 1976, 1979, 1980
Sam Davis G 4 1975, 1976, 1979, 1980
Steve Furness DT 4 1975, 1976, 1979, 1980
Dwight White DE 4 1975, 1976, 1979, 1980
Randy Grossman TE 4 1975, 1976, 1979, 1980
Joe Greene DE 4 1975, 1976, 1979, 1980

*Active player

Most NFL seasons played without a Super Bowl win

Only four players in NFL history were in the league at least 20 years without winning a Super Bowl.

A trio of them were kickers and two — Morten Andersen and Jackie Slater — both appeared in a Super Bowl but were on the losing end.

Player Position NFL seasons
Morten Andersen K 25
Gary Anderson K 23
Jason Hanson K 21
Jackie Slater OT 20

