Super Bowl stars Ja’Marr Chase and Jalen Ramsey serve fried chicken at drive-thru

What do the Bengals’ Ja’Marr Chase and the Rams’ Jalen Ramsey have in common? They’re both “Caniacs” for fried chicken.

Bengals rookie wide receiver Ja’Marr Chase was seen serving meals at a Raising Cane’s drive-thru window in Cincinnati on Wednesday.

Chase said he has loved the fried chicken restaurant since his days playing for LSU.

The wide receiver was all smiles while working the cash register. “This is funny as hell,” he told a customer while ringing them up.

“I’ve been a Chase fan ever since his record-breaking days at LSU,” Raising Cane’s co-CEO Todd Graves told Cincinnati’s WLWT5.

“He’s one of the best receivers on the planet, and we’re proud to call him a Caniac.”

Chase isn’t the only “Caniac” in the NFL. Los Angeles Rams cornerback and super bowl champion Jalen Ramsey was also spotted working at a franchise in El Segundo on Tuesday.

Chase probably won’t have to think about a career change any time soon. He broke multiple NFL records in his first season with the Bengals, including most total receiving yards by a rookie.