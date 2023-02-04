‘Super Bowl Monday’ could soon become a holiday in Tennessee

Football fans in Tennessee may soon be rejoicing, with “Super Bowl Monday” possibly becoming an official holiday in the state.

A bill introduced by state Sen. London Lamar and Rep. Joe Towns Jr. this week would replace the Columbus Day holiday with the day after the big game.

“In the upcoming final version of the bill, we won’t be replacing any other holidays,” Rep. Towns said in a statement to Yahoo Sports. “But with more than 16 million Americans expected to skip work the day after the Super Bowl and about 8 million expected to ask for the day off in advance, we’re talking about a major hit to the workforce.

“My bill simply wants to examine giving the rest of us the day off. Let’s face it, it doesn’t get much more American than the Super Bowl and it’s becoming more and more the norm to miss work the next day. So maybe we should just codify it…or at least just talk about it.”





This year’s Super Bowl will be played in Glendale, Ariz. Getty Images

More than 110 million people watched last year’s Super Bowl between the Los Angeles Rams and Cincinnati Bengals, according to Nielsen. The Kansas City Chiefs and Philadelphia Eagles are set to square off in Super Bowl 2023 in Arizona on Feb. 11.

Studies have shown that a large chunk of Americans think “Super Monday” should be a holiday.





A Kansas City Chiefs fan drinks prior to the 2021 Super Bowl against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers on Feb. 7, 2021 in Tampa, Florida. Getty Images





Eagles fans celebrate after the team won the NFC championship to advance to this year’s Super Bowl. Anadolu Agency via Getty Images

Call-in-sick rates spike the day after the Super Bowl, research shows. One study found that half of office workers may not show up on Super Bowl Monday.