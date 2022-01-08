Super Bowl halftime show 2022: Who is performing at Super Bowl 56 in Los Angeles?

Five rap and R&B legends will take the stage at SoFi Stadium in Inglewood, Cali., during the halftime show for Super Bowl 56.
Dr. Dre, Snoop Dogg, Eminem, Mary J. Blige and Kendrick Lamar will be this year’s performers on one of the biggest stages in the world. Blige is the only one of these artists who has performed at the Super Bowl before; she performed in 2001’s halftime show. The five performers follow The Weeknd’s 2021 halftime show in Tampa, Fla.
Here’s everything to know about this year’s Super Bowl 56 halftime show, including expected start time and a full list of performances throughout the game’s history.
Who is performing during halftime of Super Bowl 56?
Rappers Dr. Dre, Snoop Dogg, Eminem and Kendrick Lamar will join R&B singer Mary J. Blige during the 2022 halftime show. There are often surprise guests who show up during the performance, but that isn’t expected for this year’s show since there are already five headliners.
The five performers have a total of 43 Grammys and 21 Billboard No. 1 albums.
What time does the Super Bowl halftime show start?
The Super Bowl halftime show will likely start shortly after 8 p.m. ET. The game itself kicks off at about 6:30, so the first half should end about 90 minutes later.
Who is Dr. Dre?
The 56-year-old rapper began his career back in 1986 when he was in hip hop group N.W.A. He’s won a total of six Grammy awards in his career, and three of those were for his production on albums or songs.
Dr. Dre is also a well-known producer and entrepreneur. He founded Aftermath Entertainment and Beats headphones, and he acts as CEO for both. He also worked on Death Row Records, signing his now co-performers Eminem, Snoop Dogg and Kendrick Lamar, to name a few.
Who is Snoop Dogg?
The 50-year-old rapper was born Calvin Cordozar Broadus Jr., but uses Snoop Dogg as his stage name. His career began in 1992 when he was featured on a Dr. Dre song “Deep Cover.” He’s released 18 studio albums in his career, with his most recent album “From tha Streets 2 tha Suites” coming out in 2021.
Snoop Dogg additionally is well-known for his TV personality in recent years. In 2016, he began co-hosting “Martha & Snoop’s Potluck Dinner Party” with Martha Stewart. The show still runs. He’s also provided commentary during UFC fights, for example.
Who is Eminem?
Born Marshall Bruce Mathers III, the 49-year-old rapper is one of the world’s most known rappers. In his almost 26-year career, Eminem has become the ninth selling artist of all time with 220 million sales.
When Eminem first became famous back in 1996, he referred to himself as “Slim Shady,” which is still known as one of his nicknames. He’s gone on various hiatuses from music, but he has 15 Grammy awards to his name.
Who is Mary J. Blige?
Blige is a 50-year-old rhythm and blues singer who came on the music scene in 1991. Since then, she’s released 13 studio albums and has won eight Grammy awards.
Blige also has appeared in various movies and television shows. In 2017, her performance in Mudbound and her original song for the movie were nominated for Academy awards.
Who is Kendrick Lamar?
The youngest of the bunch at 34 years old, Lamar already has 13 Grammy awards. His 2017 album “DAMN.” earned the Pulitzer Prize for Music in 2018, which made Lamar the first non-classical or jazz artist to win the award.
Lamar has four studio albums, with “DAMN.” being his last. He has produced on various albums since, including doing the “Black Panther” Marvel movie soundtrack in 2018.
Do performers get paid for the Super Bowl halftime show?
Super Bowl halftime performers do not get paid. The NFL does cover the cost of the performance, though.
For artists asked to perform at the Super Bowl during halftime, the publicity is more than enough “compensation.”
Who is singing the national anthem at Super Bowl 56?
The singer of the national anthem for Super Bowl 56 has not been announced yet.
History of Super Bowl halftime show performers
|Super Bowl
|Year
|Performer(s)
|I
|1967
|Universities of Arizona and Michigan Grambling University Bands
|II
|1968
|“Old Man Winter Takes a Vacation in Miami” featuring seven local Miami-area high school bands
|III
|1969
|“America Thanks” with Florida A&M University
|IV
|1970
|Carol Channing
|V
|1971
|Florida A&M Band
|VI
|1972
|“Salute to Louis Armstrong” with Ella Ftizgerald, Carol Channing, Al Hirt and U.S. Marine Coprs Drill Team
|VII
|1973
|“Happiness Is…” with University of Michigan Band and Woody Herman
|VIII
|1974
|“A Musical America” with University of Texas Band
|IX
|1975
|“Tribute to Duke Eillington” with Mercer Ellington and Grambling University Bands
|X
|1976
|“200 Years and Just a Baby” Tribute to America’s Bicentennial
|XI
|1977
|“It’s a Small World” including crowd particiption for first time with spectators waving colored placard on cue
|XII
|1978
|“From Paris to the Paris of America” with Tyler Apache Belles, Pete Fountain and Al Hirt
|XIII
|1979
|“Super Bowl XIII Carnival” Salute to the Caribbean with Ken Hamilton and various Caribbean bands
|XIV
|1980
|“A Salute to the Big Band Era” with Up with People
|XV
|1981
|“A Mardi Gras Festival”
|XVI
|1982
|“A Salute to the 60’s and Motown”
|XVII
|1983
|“KaleidoSUPERscope” (a kaleidoscope of color and sound)
|XVIII
|1984
|“Super Bowl XVIII’s Salute to the Superstars of the Silver Screen”
|XIX
|1985
|“A World of Children’s Dreams”
|XX
|1986
|“Beat of the Future”
|XXI
|1987
|“Salute to Hollywood’s 100th Anniversary”
|XXII
|1988
|“Something Grand” featuring 88 grand pianos, the Rockettes and Chubby Checker
|XXIII
|1989
|“Be Bop Bamboozled” featuring 3-D effects
|XXIV
|1990
|“Salute to New Orleans” and 40th Anniversary of Peanuts’ characters, featuring trumpeter Pete Fountain, Doug Kershaw and Irma Thomas
|XXV
|1991
|“A Small World Salute to 25 Years of the Super Bowl” featuring New Kids on the Block
|XXVI
|1992
|“Winter Magic” including a salute to the winter season and the winter Olympics featuring Gloria Estefan, Brian Boitano and Dorothy Hamill
|XXVII
|1993
|“Heal the World” featuring Michael Jackson
|XXVIII
|1994
|“Rockin Country Sunday” featuring Clint Black, Tanya Tucker, Travis Tritt, Wynonna and Naomi Judd
|XXIX
|1995
|“Indiana Jones and the Temple of the Forbidden Eye” featuring Tony Bennett, Patti LaBelle, Arturo Sandoval, the Miami Sound Machine
|XXX
|1996
|Diana Ross
|XXXI
|1997
|“Blues Brothers Bash” featuring Dan Akroyd, John Goodman, James Belushi, James Brown and ZZ Top
|XXXII
|1998
|“A Tribute to Motown’s 40th Anniversary” including Boyz II Men, Smokey Robinson, Queen Latifah, Martha Reeves and The Temptations
|XXXIII
|1999
|“Celebration of Soul, Salsa and Swing” featuring Stevie Wonder, Gloria Estefan, Big Bad Voodoo Daddy and Savion Glover
|XXXIV
|2000
|“A Tapestry of Nations” featuring Phil Collins, Christina Aguilera, Enrique Iglesias, and Toni Braxton
|XXXV
|2001
|“The Kings of Rock and Pop” featuring Aerosmith, *N’SYNC, Britney Spears, Mary J. Blige and Nelly
|XXXVI
|2002
|U2
|XXXVII
|2003
|Shania Twain, No Doubt and Sting
|XXXVIII
|2004
|Janet Jackson, Kid Rock, P. Diddy, Nelly and Justin Timberlake
|XXXIX
|2005
|Paul McCartney
|XL
|2006
|The Rolling Stones
|XLI
|2007
|Prince
|XLII
|2008
|Tom Petty & The Heartbreakers
|XLIII
|2009
|Bruce Springsteen & The E Street Band
|XLIV
|2010
|The Who
|XLV
|2011
|The Black Eyed Peas, Usher, Slash
|XLVI
|2012
|Madonna with guests Cee Lo Green, LMFAO, M.I.A. and Nicki Minaj
|XLVII
|2013
|Beyoncé with guests Destiny’s Child
|XLVIII
|2014
|Bruno Mars with guests Red Hot Chili Peppers
|XLIX
|2015
|Katy Perry with guests Missy Elliott and Lenny Kravitz
|50
|2016
|Coldplay with guets Beyoncé and Bruno Mars
|LI
|2017
|Lady Gaga
|LII
|2018
|Justin Timberlake
|LIII
|2019
|Maroon 5 with guests Travis Scott and Big Boi
|LIV
|2020
|Shakira and Jennifer Lopez
|LV
|2021
|The Weeknd