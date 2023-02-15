Super Bowl 2023 ‘Sod-gate’ builds with slippery turf stats

Three days after Super Bowl 2023, the slippery turf field at State Farm Stadium is still a big topic of conversation, spawning a conspiracy theory — “Sod-gate” — over the state of the field.

Ollie Connelly of Guardian US, Gridiron, and The Read-Optional, rewatched the Chiefs’ come-from-behind win over the Eagles, 38-35, and made a numbers game out of the slips, trips and falls.

Monday, he tweeted that the Eagles defense had a player slip on 38 percent of Patrick Mahomes’ dropbacks, experiencing multiple slips five times. On the other hand, the Chiefs defense had a player slip on only 14 percent of Jalen Hurts’ dropbacks and did not report multiple slippages.

Throughout the game, players changed their cleats multiple times, more so on the Eagles’ side than Chiefs. Philadelphia pass-rusher Haason Reddick exchanged his cleats for additional spikes at one point and didn’t feel a difference.

The groundskeeper responsible for this specially-made Super Bowl field is 94-year-old George Toma, also known as the “Sodfather.” He is the groundskeeper for the Chiefs and MLB’s Athletics and Royals. Throughout his career, Toma has prepped fields for 37 Pro Bowls, several World Series, the 1984 and 1996 Olympic Games, the 1994 World Cup and every Super Bowl in history.





George Toma, also known as the “Sodfather,” has his methods questioned after experiencing Super Bowl 2023’s slippery field. CAROLINE BREHMAN/EPA-EFE/Shutterstock





Patrick Mahomes throws a pass during Super Bowl 2023 Getty Images

Is the “Sodfather” responsible for the — in the words of Fox analyst Mark Schlereth — “absolute trash” of a field? Well, many are speculating about “Sod-gate.”

Even though both teams played on the surface, it raises the question if the teams had the same knowledge of the field conditions considering the newly released data and number of cleats changed in comparison.

Toma started working in Kansas City in 1957 and with the Chiefs in 1963 when they came to the area and joined the Athletics at Municipal Stadium. He has worked for them for the majority of his career. On Sunday, he decided this would be his last Super Bowl, managing it for his hometown team.

However, Toma is from Edwardsville, Penn., and was an Eagles fan before changing allegiances upon moving to Kansas City. This year, he had a tough time choosing which team to route for.

“Commissioner Goodell told me, ‘George, you work for the league, the league pays you, you have to be normal, or I can’t cheer for anybody,’ ” he told WNEP. “But in my heart, there is the Chiefs, and on the other side is the Eagles.”

In the past, Toma has had trouble remaining neutral when it comes to the Chiefs, such as when they played the San Francisco 49ers in Super Bowl 54 and the Tampa Bay Buccaneers in Super Bowl 55.





George Toma working on a field for the Kansas City Chiefs. Adsum





Groundskeeper George Toma walks on the turf prior to the NFL Super Bowl 57. AP

I said, ‘Commissioner, I’m sticking up for the Chiefs today. Me and Lamar Hunt were so close,’” Toma recalled to NPR in the 2019 season Super Bowl against the 49ers.