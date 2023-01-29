Super Bowl 2023 opening odds and lines: Chiefs-Eagles favorite

Commercial content 21+



Sportsbooks are already putting out the Super Bowl 2023 odds for the Eagles vs. Chiefs.

Bet MGM placed the Eagles, who beat the 49ers on Sunday, as the 2.5-point favorites shortly after the Chiefs secured their spot in Super Bowl 2023 against the Bengals on Feb. 12 in Glendale, Ariz. The sportsbook placed the Over/Under at 49.5 for the game.

Philadelphia has a -130 starting moneyline with Bet MGM, while Kansas City is set at +110 odds to win outright. Each team began -110 against the spread, and both the over and under opened at -110.





Jalen Hurts’ Eagles are placed as the 2.5-point favorites for the Super Bowl. Tim Nwachukwu/Getty Images





The Chiefs and Patrick Mahomes will make their third Super Bowl appearance in four years. Tammy Ljungblad/The Kansas City Star/Tribune News Service via Getty Images

The Eagles are a half-point favorite at Bet MGM for just the first half, for which the Over/Under is 24.

The Super Bowl will take place at State Farm Stadium, home of the Arizona Cardinals.

Philadelphia will make its Super Bowl return after a five-year hiatus. The Chiefs will be making their third Super Bowl appearance in the past four years after avenging last year’s AFC Championship loss against the Bengals.