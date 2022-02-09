Super Bowl 2022 will be under a heat advisory at SoFi Stadium

The Super Bowl is going to be hot, hot, hot.

The National Weather Service has issued a rare heat advisory for Los Angeles through Sunday evening, with temperatures in the 80s and maybe reaching 90. The current record for highest temperature during a Super Bowl is 84 degrees. That occurred in 1973 in Super Bowl VII, a game also played in Los Angeles.

The forecast for kickoff on Sunday night in Inglewood is 85 degrees.

SoFi Stadium has a roof but is open on the sides to the elements and does not have air conditioning. The roof is translucent and the field can get very hot from the sun. The roof has 46 panels that can be opened to allow heat to escape, but it could be a hot one for players and fans.

Switching sides

Rams running back Sony Michel rushed for 94 yards and scored the only touchdown when the Patriots beat the Rams, 13-3, in Super Bowl 53 on Feb. 3, 2019. Now he’s with a bunch of teammates from whom he stole a ring.

“It’s not a lot of giving me grief,” Michel said. “I get a lot of, ‘I’m glad that you are on this side this time.’ It’s always awesome to be on a great team that loves to compete.”

Michel said the biggest lesson he learned from his previous Super Bowl experience is the value of preparation.

Getting real for Burrow

Bengals QB Joe Burrow before practice: “It’s a little different now that we’re out here. It’s a little tougher to eliminate all the distractions, but I think our guys are doing a pretty good job of that. I think once we get into the practice schedule a normal game week, I think it’ll be easier.”

Bengals eye fast start

Burrow said a quick start is key for the Bengals.

“We’d like to start out fast,” Burrow said. “They have a really good pass rush so when they know that a team’s dropping back and throwing the ball, they kind of tee off. So we want to get out to a strong start.

“But whatever the game calls for, for us to win, we’re going to go out and do. If we get behind early, we’re not going to panic. So maybe a comeback is going to be necessary, but we’d like to jump out early and control the game.”

Hope for Uzomah

Bengals coach Zach Taylor said he’s optimistic about TE C.J. Uzomah recovering from a knee sprain suffered in the AFC Championship game in time for Sunday’s game.

“Again, we’ve got three more days of work to see where he’s at,” Taylor said Wednesday. “He won’t practice today but he’ll likely get in some work tomorrow. So, again, optimistic with where he’s at.”