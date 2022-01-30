Super Bowl 2022: Rams-Bengals opening odds, lines

It didn’t take long for sportsbooks to put out Super Bowl 2022 odds for Rams vs. Bengals.

Shortly after the Rams took out the 49ers in the NFC Championship game, DraftKings posted the Rams as four-point favorites with an Over/Under of 49.5. BetMGM has the Rams as 3.5-point favorites, also with an Over/Under of 49.5.

Both sportsbooks started with a moneyline of Rams -190 (risk $190 to profit $100, or anything in that proportion). DraftKings has a Bengals moneyline of +160 (risk $100 to profit $160 or anything in that proportion) while BetMGM has a moneyline of Bengals +155.

The Rams opened as favorites for Super Bowl 2022. AP

The favored Rams will be playing Super Bowl 2022 at home. The game will take place on Feb. 13 at SoFi Stadium in Los Angeles.

Last year, the Buccaneers became the first team ever to win a Super Bowl in its home stadium.

The Bengals are underdogs entering Super Bowl 2022 against the Rams. AP

This will be the Rams second Super Bowl appearance in the last four years, while the Bengals are appearing in the game for the first time in 33 years.