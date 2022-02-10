Super Bowl 2022 fans slam SoFi Stadium’s ‘burnt,’ ‘trash’ food menu

Super Bowl 2022 is just a few days away, and one main component of every game day is the glorious amount of guilt-free, fattening foods being eaten.

Super Bowl LVI will be held this Sunday, Feb. 13, at Los Angeles’ SoFi Stadium — and fans are already getting a taste of the venue’s menu that day.

However, thanks to Twitter user and sports commentator Arash Markazi, the food items don’t actually look as appetizing as the stadium menus are advertising.

Markazi grabbed a quick video clip of the different dishes being offered, as well as a photo of a menu listing more than a dozen of the meals, including a cheeseburger sub, beef barbacoa burritos, “street” hot dogs, pepperoni pizza, “tsunami” tater tots with “eel sauce” and a lobster salad.

In response, fans tweeted out their disgust and contempt for the less-than-palatable-looking plates, calling the offerings “trash,” “slop” and much more.

“Most of this looks like overcooked, dried out garbage. The salad looks like the best thing they are offering,” one scoffed.

“I know what it means when restaurants don’t show prices with their offerings. I suspect the same goes here,” said another.

Another replied to Markazi’s thread with a photo of shriveled up sausage, writing: “Yeah too bad the displays aren’t edible, cute how they made it look good, too bad when you actually get it you get something similar to a Slim Jim on a bun.”

One spectator added a photo of some overcooked-looking pizza, noting: “Here is an actual picture of the pizza at SoFi.”

“I don’t mean to be *that* person but this is an incredibly weak lineup of food for the Super Bowl,” a viewer of Markazi’s clip stated, while another user quipped, “Omicron won’t be the only thing spectators will have to be worried about it they eat that food. Better get the Pepto ready. I hope the plumbing works.”

“Better eat before going to stadium because everything looks burnt or right out from under heat lamp. Not appetizing at all!” added an unimpressed respondent.

The Post has reached out for comment from stadium representatives.

However, those viewers watching at home and not traveling to Inglewood, California, for the big game apparently will be whipping up some good home cooking for their own Super Bowl bashes.

According to Google search trends, there are a variety of dishes that people are more likely to cook on Super Bowl Sunday. Chefs in northern states on the East Coast like to search for Buffalo wings, while the southern states prefer hot wings.

Buffalo chicken dip was a common search in 18 states, and people living in Alaska and Hawaii heavily searched for seven-layer dip recipes. As for dips of the cheese variety, Texas loves queso dip, while Minnesotans like cheddar cheese dip.

The stadium will host the Los Angeles Rams and Cincinnati Bengals on Feb. 13 with rap stars Dr. Dre, Eminem, Kendrick Lamar, Mary J. Blige and Snoop Dogg at the helm of the Pepsi Halftime Show.