Suns make changes to arena after Russell Westbrook incident

NBA players at Footprint Center will have to take the long way to the visitors’ locker room after Clippers guard Russell Westbrook’s heated exchange with a Suns fan during Game 1 of their first-round playoff series.

Arena security blocked off two doors to the Club Gila River lounge area outside the visitors’ locker room, where Westbrook and a male fan were seen chirping back and forth during halftime on Sunday.

There are now signs posted on each door of Club Gila River that read: “Guest Area: No Team Access,” according to photos on Twitter.

Players reportedly have used the area as a shortcut to get to the court and locker room all season long.

The route from the court to the visitors’ locker room is much longer, according to a video by AZ Central’s Duane Rankin, who gave a tour of the Club Gila River area and back hallways of the arena.

Players reportedly have been going through that area since the 2020-21 season, when the arena underwent a $230 million renovation project.





Footprint Center security closed off two doors to the Club Gila River outside the visitor’s locker room after the heated exchange between Russell Westbrook and a Suns fan during Game 1 of their first-round playoff series on April 16, 2023. Twitter/@DuaneRankin

There were no off-court issues reported during Tuesday’s Game 2, in which the Suns beat the Clippers, 123-109, to even the series at 1-1.

Games 3 and 4 shift back to Crypto.com Arena in Los Angeles on Thursday and Saturday.

The Clippers defeated the Suns in Game 1 on Sunday, 115-110, behind a heroic defensive effort from Westbrook.

The former MVP was captured on video during halftime in a fiery spar with a male Suns fan while inside the Club Gila River lounge area.

Westbrook, who was headed back to the court before the second half of the contest, can be heard saying, “Watch your mouth.”

The fan responded: “Take it like a man.”

(Warning adult language)

As Westbrook and the fan continued the verbal exchange, a security guard was seen standing between the two.

The fan reportedly referred to the guard, who often struggles with his shooting, as “Westbrick.”

“We are aware of the incident that happened tonight and are conducting a review,” the Suns said in a statement.

Despite the off-court drama, Westbrook has been a solid presence for the Clippers in the series thus far.





Clippers guard Russell Westbrook and a Suns fan got into a heated exchange in the Club Gila River lounge during halftime of Game 1 of their first-round playoff series on April 16, 2023. Twitter





Clippers guard Russell Westbrook and a Suns fan got into a heated exchange in the Club Gila River lounge during halftime of Game 1 of their first-round playoff series on April 16, 2023. Twitter

The veteran guard shot just 3-of-19 from the field in Game 1, recording nine points, 10 rebounds, eight assists, three blocks, and two steals.

Westbrook finished with 28 points, five rebounds, and five assists in Tuesday’s Game 2 loss.