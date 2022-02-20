Suns’ Chris Paul to miss 6-8 weeks with thumb injury

The NBA’s best team will be without one of its most important players for up to two months.

Suns point guard Chris Paul suffered an avulsion fracture of his right thumb, and he will be reevaluated in 6-to-8 weeks.

The 12-time All-Star still was expected to be on the floor for a short time during Sunday’s All-Star Game in Cleveland, according to reports, with the understanding among both teams that he’d be playing injured.

Led by Paul and All-Star scorer Devin Booker, Phoenix boasts the best record in the NBA at the break.

“We’re 48-10 and if we do miss some time, I know the guys are going to hold it down,” Paul said Saturday. “There’s always going to be a frustration with injury. My hand surgeon is part of my family now.”

Chris Paul Getty Images

The 36-year-old Paul, who is averaging 14.9 points and a league-best 10.7 assists per game this season, has undergone surgery on his hands or wrists four times during his 17-year NBA career.

Jazz guard Donovan Mitchell also was a late scratch for Team LeBron for Sunday night due to a non-Covid illness.