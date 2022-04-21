Sungjae Im, Byeong-Hun An poised to make run

The Zurich Classic is the lone team event on the PGA Tour’s calendar. The field consists of 80 teams that will compete in fourballs (best ball) in Rounds 1 and 3, and in foursomes (alternate shot) in Rounds 2 and 4.

Because of its unique format, the Zurich Classic is typically one of the toughest events to handicap all season. And when you expect chaos at a golf tournament, it’s usually a good idea to avoid paying up for the favorites.

Volatility levels the playing field a bit and there are three teams at good prices that could benefit. All odds from DraftKings.

Sungjae Im/Byeong-Hun An (+4000)

Even though he hasn’t won, Sungjae Im has been playing some solid golf of late. He finished inside the top-20 in three of his last five starts, which includes his T8 at Augusta, where he was the first-round leader. Im will pair with fellow South Korean Byeong-Hun An for this event and if you’re wondering where An has been lately, the answer is he was forced to drop down to the Korn Ferry Tour after a couple of down seasons on the PGA circuit. An already notched a win in February and is coming off a runner-up finish on the KFT last week, so it does look like the drop in class has helped him find his game.

Byeong-Hun An and Sungjae Im talk while waiting for their shot. Getty Images

An also had his best-ever finish on the PGA Tour at TPC Avondale, losing in a playoff prior to the event being moved to the team setup.

Brendan Steele/Keegan Bradley (+4500)

Handicapping how much chemistry matters at an event like this is tough, but it certainly won’t hurt that Brendan Steele and Keegan Bradley are terrific friends who play practice rounds every week when they’re both in the field.

Find out more about New York sports betting

Additionally, Steele and Bradley should be a good fit for this course as they’re both strong off the tee, which should set the team up with plenty of good looks at birdie throughout the event.

After five straight missed cuts, Steele has finished T26, T13 and T48 in his last three events, while Bradley has three top-11 results in his last five tournaments.

Kevin Kisner/Scott Brown (+9000)

One pattern to always keep in mind if you’re a regular golf-bettor is that usually when a player is a trendy pick one week and doesn’t contend, everyone hops off the bandwagon right away. That is happening a bit here with Kevin Kisner, who was a popular bet at last week’s RBC Heritage and now is being offered at double the odds for the Zurich Classic.

Of course, there is the caveat that Kisner is playing with Scott Brown, who bounces between the Korn Ferry Tour and the big leagues, but Kisner also has the reputation of being a dynamo at these alternative format events.

Kisner and Brown have plenty of experience at this event and have posted some strong results, including a runner-up in 2017 and a fifth-place finish in 2019.