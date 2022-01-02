Sunday Night Football FanDuel Picks: NFL DFS lineup advice for Week 17 Vikings-Packers single-game tournaments

The Packers host the Vikings in Week 17’s Sunday Night Football showcase. Green Bay is still on the hunt for the conference’s first-round bye, and Minnesota is fighting to keep its faint playoff hopes alive. The Vikings will be without starting quarterback Kirk Cousins (reserve/COVID), a factor FanDuel Sportsbook has considered in its odds. They’ve listed Minnesota as a heavy 13.5-point underdog, but they still have a couple worthwhile options for our FanDuel single-game DFS lineup.

Here are the notable scoring settings for FanDuel single-game contests: The point total for the “MVP” is multiplied by 1.5, but he doesn’t cost any additional money like the “Captain” in DraftKings Showdown contests. FanDuel’s default scoring is half-point PPR and four-point passing TDs, and there are no bonuses for 300-yard/100-yard games like on DraftKings.

FanDuel Single Game DFS Picks: Vikings vs. Packers

$60,000 budget, need at least one player from each team

MVP (1.5x points) WR Davante Adams, Packers ($14,500)

Adams has scored 27-plus FanDuel points in three of his past five, and a hefty target load is one of the surest bets a DFS player can make. The Packers are still playing for the conference’s first-round bye, so Adams and Co. should remain locked in and ready to combine for a big final score on Sunday night.

FLEX QB Aaron Rodgers, Packers ($17,000)

Rodgers continues to deliver high-quality fantasy performances. He’s scored 26-plus FD points three times over his past five games, including 33.5 against the Vikings in Week 11. In a home game with playoff positioning at stake, Rodgers should be able to produce another lofty score.

FLEX RB Dalvin Cook, Vikings ($14,000)

Cook has handled 58 touches over his past two games — a span that includes a 34.7-FD-point outburst against the Steelers. He’ll need to deliver a Herculean performance if the Vikings are going to find a way to pull off an upset. The chances are not in their favor on that front, but they’ll likely give Cook every opportunity to defy those unfavorable odds. He turned 25 touches into 21 FD points in Week 11 against the Packers, and it’s reasonable to bank on him venturing into that range on Sunday.

FLEX WR Marquez Valdes-Scantling, Packers ($8,000)

Valdes-Scantling has been a bit of an all-or-nothing producer over his career, but we like his increased involvement in the Packers’ passing game. He’s scored at least 18.3 FD points in two of his past four outings, and he received 31 targets over that four-game span. An increased target share combined with his big-play ability makes him an attractive, low-priced addition to this build.

FLEX QB Sean Mannion, Vikings ($5,000)

Mannion is in line to make a spot start in the ailing Kirk Cousins’ stead. As much risk as there is betting on a backup under center, we like the minimum price. Mannion has a strong supporting cast to guide him through Sunday night’s contest, and he should be able to muster enough production to make him a worthwhile inclusion in our lineup.