Sunday Night Football FanDuel Picks: NFL DFS lineup advice for Week 15 Saints-Buccaneers single-game tournaments

The Buccaneers host the Saints as the two clubs renew their divisional rivalry. New Orleans has dominated the series of late, winning three of the past four meetings. Unfortunately for “Who Dat” nation, the one loss the Saints suffered of the four happened to be the most important — last season’s divisional playoff showdown. The intensity of this matchup creates for plenty of fun FanDuel single-game DFS possibilities.

Here are the notable scoring settings for FanDuel single-game contests: The point total for the “MVP” is multiplied by 1.5, but he doesn’t cost any additional money like the “Captain” in DraftKings Showdown contests. FanDuel’s default scoring is half-point PPR and four-point passing TDs, and there are no bonuses for 300-yard/100-yard games like on DraftKings.

$60,000 budget, need at least one player from each team

MVP (1.5x points) QB Taysom Hill, Saints ($14,500)

Hill’s game might not always be pretty when watching him perform in real life, but the fantasy points sure do add up quickly. He scored 26.30 and 24.66 FanDuel points in his two starts this season, and he went over 20 FD points twice in part-time duty in 2020. The Bucs are massive favorites — 11.5-point favorites, per FanDuel Sportsbook — but Hill should have a hand in most of what the Saints produce offensively.

FLEX RB Alvin Kamara, Saints ($14,000)

Kamara missed several games with knee and ankle ailments, but with 31 touches in Week 14, he showed us that he’s completely healthy. Kamara’s 209 touches account for 33.9 percent of the team’s volume, and he’s going to continue serving as the centerpiece of the offense. The Bucs are stingy against the run, so Kamara might find running lanes tough to come by, but he’s perfectly capable of racking up fantasy points through the air, even with Hill under center.

FLEX WR Chris Godwin, Buccaneers ($12,500)

Godwin has drawn 32 targets over the past two weeks. He’s capable of earning voluminous target shares in his own right, but the absence of Antonio Brown has certainly helped matters in that department. Godwin has turned his hefty workloads into 38.2 FD points, and that’s without finding paydirt. Godwin has five scores on the season, so he hasn’t been immune to breaking the plane. With the number of passes that have been heading his way, though, it won’t be a surprise to see him find the end zone on Sunday night.

FLEX TE Rob Gronkowski, Buccaneers ($11,000)

Gronkowski didn’t waste time getting back in a groove upon returning to the lineup. He’s seen 34 targets over the past four weeks and found the end zone twice. The Saints have been stingy against opposing tight ends, but Gronkowski is a favorite of Tom Brady’s, so we’re not too concerned about a lack of volume and high-quality opportunities.

FLEX TE Nick Vannett, Saints ($7,000)

There’s not a lot to like about the secondary pieces in the Saints’ passing game with Hill at the helm, but Vannett has earned more snaps in recent weeks. The increased opportunity has only culminated in 12.2 FD points the past two games, but we’re attracted to the price and the increase in snaps. We may need to ask the fantasy gods to grant him a touchdown, but that’s a risk we’re willing to take in this spot.