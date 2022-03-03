Sun Belt Tournament 2022 Odds & Betting Promo Codes

Commercial content. 21+.



Sun Belt Tournament: The Analysis

Texas State, led by Sun Belt Coach of the Year Terrence Johnson, finished the year on top of the conference with a 12-3 record. They finished the season on a nine game winning streak. Notably, the Bobcats have beaten every team in the conference at least once.

Georgia State was the preseason favorite to win the Sun Belt in the coaches’ poll. However, they opened conference play with four losses and four COVID-19 cancellations. After that hectic period in their season, the Panthers settled down nicely.

They’ve won seven straight and nine of their last ten games. Georgia State is also the only team in the conference to rank top-100 in KenPom’s adjusted defensive efficiency.

If you’re going off statistics, then South Alabama Jaguars are probably to go to team. South Alabama has the best KenPom ranking of any team in the SunBelt, despite needing to play an extra game as the five seed.

Sun Belt Tournament Odds



Odds courtesy of FanDuel. Correct at time of publishing and subject to change.

Team Odds Georgia State +270 South Alabama +410 Texas State +430 Appalachian State +600 Troy +900 Louisiana +1200 Coastal Carolina +1300 Arkansas State +1900 UT Arlington +3200 Georgia Southern +6000 Louisiana Monroe +12000 Little Rock +50000



Sun Belt Tournament History

Appalachian State are the current holders of the Sun Belt tournament, with this years favorite Georgia State winning the two beforehand.

Despite this, Western Kentucky holds the most Sun Belt titles with nine, who now play in Conference USA. At five, South Alabama have the most tournament wins.

The Sun Belt has a storied basketball history, sending multiple teams into the NCAA tournament in the 1980s and 1990s (most recently 1994), and then again in 2008 when both regular season champion South Alabama and tournament winner Western Kentucky received bids. Then, in 2013, both Western Kentucky and Middle Tennessee made it to the dance.

Charlotte, formerly known as UNC Charlotte, reached the Final Four in 1977, and future Sun Belt member Western Kentucky reached the Final Four in 1971.

Overall, past and present Sun Belt schools have posted 21 wins in the NCAA Tournament during the time they were conference members.