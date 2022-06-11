SugarHouse Promo Code | Up to $250 First Deposit Match

Commercial content. 21+.



SugarHouse’s fantastic sign-up offer means new players do not need a bonus code. New customers can claim a first deposit match up to $250 for both sportsbook and casino by following the links below.

More on the SugarHouse Promo Code

What do you get with the SugarHouse Casino Promo code?



The maximum bonus amount you can earn with the SugarHouse promo code may not dazzle like some of their competitors, many of whom offer deposit matches up to $1,000 or even $2,000.

However, it’s arguably one of the best new customer bonuses around, for casino players in particular, because there are minimal wagering requirements attached to the bonus amount.

Many of the casinos offering deposit matches into the thousands will require you to play through your bonus funds several times before you can withdraw any associated winnings. Wagering requirements of 30-40 times are average, and higher multiples are far from unusual.

SugarHouse only requires you to play through your bonus funds at the casino once, making their offer one of the best around for simplicity and the likelihood of making a profit on your bonus.

Click above to use the SugarHouse Casino sign-up code. Register your details and read the T&C’s. When asked for a bonus code, enter 250MATCH. Make your first deposit up to $1,000. If your first wager wins, the withdrawable money will appear in your balance. If your bet loses, your free bets will be in your account within 24 hours. Free bet funds must be used within seven days or they will expire.

SugarHouse Casino

The SugarHouse name comes after the SugarHouse Casino (now Rivers Casino) built-in Philadelphia was erected on the site of the former Jack Frost Sugar Refinery. The Casino was built in the early 2000s, and it was not until 2016 when SugarHouse Casino moved online. New Jersey was the first state to launch and remains the only state to date. A soft launch was conducted in Pennsylvania, but the testing period lasted just two days.

SugarHouse Casino Games



Slots Table Games Live Casino Video Poker Variety Games ✓ ✓ ✓ ✓ ✓

Slots



One of the primary reasons slots are so popular at online casino sites is that they give you the best bang for your buck. Whether you are playing to try and win some serious money or just for pure entertainment, high-tempo online slot games always deliver. With SugarHouse Casino having over 350 slots to choose from, with different jackpots and prizes, selecting the best ones can be difficult. All of the slots at SugarHouse Casino have a decent Return to Player (RTP) percentage. An RTP of around 96% is the average for SugarHouse Casino, strong amongst competitors.

Table Games



For a brand of SugarHouse’s size, their table games are surprisingly disappointing. There are just two varieties of blackjack titles and a handful more roulette variations. Video Poker, on the other hand, is very impressive at SugarHouse Casino, as SugarHouse has kept up with the pace and is regularly updating its video poker database.

Live Casino



Although online gambling virtualizes the Casino, sometimes a gambler feels nostalgic for playing in a live casino, where they meet real people and play with real cards and dealers. This is precisely what live dealers bring to you, though at your convenience. And this Casino has a variety of live dealers to choose from.

These titles are mainly provided by Evolution games, with live streams from their studios in Atlantic City. Some of their popular titles include Blackjack, Three Card Poker, Roulette, Baccarat, Ultimate Texas, or Hold’em for punters seeking a more poker-like experience.

SugarHouse Casino Existing Customer Offers



There are some great existing customer promotions for SugarHouse Casino regulars and with free play games and a strong loyalty program.

One thing that really stands out at SugarHouse is how they try and foster a sense of community among their casino players through their community chat and social media channels.

Happy Hour

For every spin you make on Happy Hour featured slot game between 5PM-9M, you will receive double the Loyalty Points.

Free Daily Bingo Games

SugarHouse drops invitations to play free bingo games for bonus cash every day, just check your account to RSVP. There are up to 20 games a day to get involved with.

King Cash Community Chat

The community chat room at SugarHouse is a relative rarity among their online casino peers. Players can join entertaining chat segments such as ‘Late Night with Benjamin B. Bills’ or ‘Finish the Song with DJ CA$H’ where there is the chance to answer questions and enter competitions to win bonuses.

iRush Rewards

SugarHouse online casino players earn loyalty points when they wager real money cash, with bigger and better bonuses on offer as you climb through the levels of the iRush Rewards by playing more cash on a monthly basis. Check in at the SugarHouse bonus store to see the latest bonuses you’ve unlocked.

Where is SugarHouse Casino Legal?



New Jersey Devils celebrate a goal. Getty Images

Currently, there is just one state where SugarHouse is legal. Given their presence in the North East of America, it would not be surprising to see more states launch in the coming years.

SugarHouse Casino New Jersey Promo Code



SugarHouse began offering online casino betting in 2016, and was the first of any online betting that SugarHouse had done. The Garden State remains to this day the only state to offer SugarHouse Casino, with those NJ bettors the only lucky ones to get their hands on the SugarHouse desktop site and fantastic mobile app.

SugarHouse Coming Soon States

Pennsylvania: SugarHouse did perform a soft launch for their online casino in PA in July 2019, but this period lasted just two days. It is unknown when SugarHouse will launch in the Keystone State, but given SugarHouse’s previous testing, it’s likely that PA is high up the list of potential states.

SugarHouse Casino FAQs



What is the SugarHouse Casino Bonus Code?



New customers do not need a bonus code to claim the SugarHouse Casino promo code, just sign up through the link and create your account to claim.

Is there a SugarHouse Casino app?



Both iOS and Android users are able to download the SugarHouse app, with you then able to bet on their sportsbook and casino on mobile from there.

Is SugarHouse legit?



SugarHouse Casino has been active in the US for a number of years now, with them even partnering with the likes of BetRivers in order to provide users with a sports betting service.

Can I legally bet with SugarHouse Casino?



Those in New Jersey are the only ones that are able to bet with SugarHouse Casino legally, with other states awaiting the launch of SugarHouse Casino.

SugarHouse Casino Review



Slots (/5) Live Casino (/5) Table Games (/5) New Customer Offer (/5) App Available? 5 4 3 5 ✓



On the whole, SugarHouse Casino is a strong choice to go with , with their large variety of games on offer being a major contributing factor to their success. Their huge selection of slots are also a major plus, with an excellent RTP % amongst the leading members of the field of online Casinos.

Although, it can be said that the layout of their desktop site could be improved, whilst also offering a separate section for their live dealer tables would be a good way to improve the overall quality of their site.

The fact they are legal and licensed in just one state does hold them back, as it means less people are able to use the site, and give feedback to generate improvements and updates.

However despite this, SugarHouse still operates a great online casino, one which we’d definitely recommend giving a go if you’re on the lookout for a new casino site to play with.

SugarHouse Sportsbook



What do you get with the SugarHouse Sportsbook Promo Code?



The new customer offer with SugarHouse sportsbooks entitles you to a first deposit match up to the value of $250. This means if you deposit $250 first time round, SugarHouse will match that deposit to the value of $250 in free bets.

Wagering requirements are less common in the world of sports betting, so the bonus you get with the SugarHouse code doesn’t have the same ‘Wow’ factor that the Casino bonus has.

It’s still a very solid and healthy bonus amount for a site which is more known for its expertise in the Casino world, and is certainly one worth taking advantage of.

Harrison Butker sends the AFC Divisional round to OT. Getty Images

There’s a great range of existing customer promos for sports bettors to take advantage of at SugarHouse. The following promotions are live on the site at the time of writing. Always check the terms and conditions on-site for each promotion to ensure you understand how it works.

$1,000,000 Beat the Spread Challenge

Make spread bets each week to be in with the chance of winning a $1,000,000 season-long prize pool. Place a 25+ real money, full game, single wager on any NFL pregame spread (-125 odds or greater) to earn points. The more games you wager, the more points you can earn.

1 point is earned per correct pick, with three points available for their ‘Game of the Week’ pick. Should you get every game correct in any week, you will receive a $500 Free Bet!

NFL Profit Boosts

Log in on Tuesdays to get a 20% profit boost to be used on any NFL markets you please. Additionally, you can also get a 20% profit boost to use for your NFL parlay bets for each Sunday.

College Football Profit Boost

Get a $20 profit boost to use on any Saturday CFB games of your choice, with another 20% profit boost also available by logging in on Tuesdays, with this ability to be used on your CFB parlay bets.

NBA Profit Boost

Get a live 20% boost on any NBA bet when you log in on Wednesday each week.

NHL Free Bets



Bet $25 on any NHL game and get a $10 free bet to use on any NFL game of your choice.

$25 Free Sportsbook Bet

Place $100+ in real money wagers on Table Games to get a $25 Free Bet to use on sportsbooks markets with SugarHouse.

NHL Friday Profit Boost

Log-in every Friday to get a 20% profit boost on selected NHL bets.

What states is SugarHouse Sportsbook legal in?



SugarHouse Sportsbook New Jersey

The New Jersey Division of Gaming Enforcement awarded SugarHouse Sportsbook a betting license in 2018. SugarHouse debuted in August of that year. In New Jersey, you cannot wager on any games involving NCAA teams from the state. In addition, betting on college events held in New Jersey is prohibited.

SugarHouse Sportsbook Connecticut



The Connecticut Lottery partnered with Rush Street Interactive, SugarHouse’s parent company, to allow SugarHouse to be one of three online sportsbooks in the state. Retail sports betting launched at the end of September 2021 in CT. While online sports wagering went live to the general public on October 19, 2021.

SugarHouse – Coming soon states



SugarHouse is live in New Jersey and Connecticut, while its sister site, BetRivers, has opened up shop in nearby states, Pennsylvania, Indiana, and several other states across the US. For all intents and purposes, SugarHouse is an exact clone of BetRivers, only with a different coat of paint. That’s certainly not a bad thing, as BetRivers has some great features and promotions for all customers.

SugarHouse Sportsbook Review



Live Streaming Parlay Betting Same Game Parlay App Available? Existing Offers /5 ✓ ✓ ✓ ✓ 4

Despite being renowned as a Casino site, SugarHouse still poses a strong online sports betting site. In addition to the strong lineup of betting markets that exist at Sugarhouse, there are a number of features that will appeal to sports bettors.

Their odds are strong, with the same game parlay and parlay betting all available at SugarHouse sportsbook. There’s also a whole host of promotions and offers for existing customers, giving you a little extra value for your winning wagers.

In conclusion, SugarHouse Sportsbook is a great place to place your sports wagers. Their new customer offer is not quite up to the standard of some of the big boys in sports betting, but they still give a good account of themselves in the states in which they are live.

SugarHouse App Review



Download Size 45.6MB Mobile Live Streaming ✓ App-Only Offers X iOS Available ✓ Android Available ✓ AppStore Rating* 2.5 (2 reviews) – Rating correct as of June 2022 PlayStore Rating* 3.8 (131 reviews) – Rating correct as of June 2022

While the Sugarhouse app was a work in progress when it first launched in NJ back in 2018, it has since eliminated all the bugs and become one of the top mobile betting apps on the market today.

In New Jersey, Pennsylvania and Connecticut, the app is a combination of both its online casino and sportsbook. Because of this, you’ll need to access the sportsbook’s main betting page from the upper-left corner of the main menu. The hub includes the big events of the day and the most popular in-season sports.

If the sportsbook doesn’t have a quick link to what you’re looking for, click on the “more sports” link. Indeed, this will take you to all of its available sports, from cricket and darts to any soccer league you can imagine, to many of the sports leagues from around the world.

Make sure to also watch the scrolling banner atop the page for the newest promotions and reward offerings.

SugarHouse Strengths and Weaknesses



Strengths Weaknesses Live Streaming available Lower value new customer offer Specific specials and promotion sections Poor app reviews ‘Starting Soon’ section



Strengths



Live Streaming



Among those features is the ability to live stream sporting events from the sportsbook. Events in the world of tennis, hockey, and soccer are especially prominent in the live streaming section. This allows bettors to wager on games and watch them all in one convenient location.

Specials and Promotion Sections



Another fun feature at Sugarhouse is their Specials section, which offers boosted odds on unique wagers throughout their sportsbook for upcoming events. Bettors can wager on things like golf futures, NBA player props, or parlays across multiple sports at prices that are better than they would be otherwise. While these may not always be prudent bets, bettors can evaluate these boosted markets for themselves and find added value in the event that they are worth wagering on.

‘Starting Soon’



Finally, the Starting Soon section is a feature that makes betting at Sugarhouse extremely easy. Bettors who go to the Starting Soon section can find all of the games that are going to begin in the near future across several sports. For bettors who are looking to get bets in before the 1 pm Eastern NFL games or the start of a day baseball game, this area is ideal so as not to miss the beginning of those contests.

Weaknesses



Lower Value New Customer Offer



It may be as expected that SugarHouse Sportsbook’s new customer offer is not quite as big as some of the big names in sports betting, such as FanDuel or BetMGM. Should SugarHouse improve their welcome offer, that would go a long way to improving the overall quality of their sportsbook.

Poor App Reviews



Perhaps one of the best ways at judging whether or not an app is worth using, is by seeing what other people think about it. From looking at SugarHouse’s app reviews, many users have mentioned glitches and freezing within the app, hampering their user experience of the app.

SugarHouse FAQs



Is SugarHouse sportsbook legit?



In the states where SugarHouse sportsbook is licensed, it is fully legitimate and legal. You can be sure your money is safe and secure with SugarHouse.

What states is SugarHouse sportsbook legal in?



SugarHouse sportsbook is legal in the following states:

New Jersey

Pennsylvania

Connecticut

How old do you need to be to play with SugarHouse?



Bettors wishing to wager with SugarHouse must be 21+ in order to create an account at SugarHouse.

Does SugarHouse have an app?



Both iOS and Android users are able to download the SugarHouse app, with you then able to bet on their sportsbook and casino on mobile from there

Can I use SugarHouse in New York?



SugarHouse is not legal in the Empire State. However, bettors in New York can use SugarHouse’s sister sportsbook, BetRivers!

What deposit methods does SugarHouse support?



SugarHouse sportsbook accepts the following methods of payment:

Debit Cards

Bank Transfer

PayNearMe

PayPal

Does SugarHouse accept PayPal?



SugarHouse is amongst the sports betting sites which does accept PayPal as a deposit and withdrawal method.